NHL
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Carolina Hurricanes.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5)
- Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-134)
|Hurricanes (+112)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.2%)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are +186 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -235.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Hurricanes matchup on May 28, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Hurricanes reveal Florida as the favorite (-134) and Carolina as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.