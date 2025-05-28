Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-134) Hurricanes (+112) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.2%)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are +186 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -235.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Hurricanes matchup on May 28, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Hurricanes reveal Florida as the favorite (-134) and Carolina as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

