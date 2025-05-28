Mets vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs White Sox Game Info

New York Mets (33-21) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-37)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and CHSN

Mets vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

NYM: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108)

NYM: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 5-1, 2.88 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-3, 2.36 ERA

The Mets will look to Griffin Canning (5-1) against the White Sox and Shane Smith (1-3). Canning's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Canning starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The White Sox are 4-6-0 ATS in Smith's 10 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Smith's starts this season, and they went 1-8 in those games.

Mets vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (62.4%)

Mets vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Mets, Chicago is the underdog at +205, and New York is -250 playing at home.

Mets vs White Sox Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the White Sox. The Mets are -111 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -108.

The over/under for Mets-White Sox on May 28 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mets vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won four of five games when listed as at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 53 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 25-28-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 15-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.4% of those games).

Chicago is 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-25-3 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 28-24-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 58 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .291.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He's batting .272.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Juan Soto is batting .233 with a .409 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 40 hits, an OBP of .279 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high OBP (.314), while pacing the White Sox in hits (45). He's batting .239 and slugging.

He ranks 109th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Vargas enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Luis Robert is hitting .191 with six doubles, five home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .309 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Including all qualified players, he is 159th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .296 with four doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Lenyn Sosa is slugging .395 to pace his team.

Mets vs White Sox Head to Head

5/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/1/2024: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/30/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/20/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/19/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/18/2023: 11-10 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!