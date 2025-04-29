FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/29/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Freddy Peralta, Brewers ($10,200)

For a 10-game slate, we're pretty light on pitchers we can feel great about. Luckily, the Chicago White Sox are on the slate. Freddy Peralta will see the Pale Hose, and in my eyes, he's the night's SP1. Peralta is off to an excellent start, spinning his way to a 3.52 SIERA, 26.5% K rate and 14.9% swinging-strike rate. With those kind of numbers, Peralta would be in play regardless of his matchup, so the date with Chicago makes him super appealing.

Bryce Miller, Mariners ($9,100)

Our model likes Peralta, ranking him as the slate's SP2. Bryce Miller is the hurler our MLB DFS projections slot in front of Freddy. Miller's numbers aren't all that great (4.52 SIERA and 22.9% strikeout rate), but he's taking on the Los Angeles Angels. The Halos are a superb matchup as they sit 23rd in wOBA against RHP (.296) with the second-highest K rate (26.9%) in the split. Being at home is a big plus for Miller. At home in his career, he holds hitters to a .258 wOBA and owns a 26.2% K rate (compared to a. 313 wOBA and 20.1% K rate on the road).

Taj Bradley, Rays ($8,600)

Taj Bradley is the only other SP I'm into today. While he has to throw at his hitter-friendly home park, Bradley can have success versus the Kansas City Royals, an offense that is next to last in wOBA against righties (.278). With a 22.5% K rate, Bradley can take advantage, and in two previous matchups against bad offenses (COL and TEX), Bradley recorded 7 punchouts in each game.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Matt Olson ($3,600), Alex Verdugo ($3,100) and Michael Harris II ($3,300), Marcell Ozuna ($4,300), Austin Riley ($3,800) and

The Atlanta Braves are the clear top stack as they boast a gaudy 6.43-run implied total for a Coors clash against German Marquez. Through his first 20 1/3 innings this year, Marquez has struggled to a 5.30 SIERA and 14.0% strikeout rate. You can make a solid case for just about anyone in Atlanta's lineup, but I like Matt Olson and Alex Verdugo as core pieces to my Braves stacks. Olson's .417 expected wOBA looks a lot better than his .345 wOBA, and his 41.6% fly-ball rate should play well at Coors. Verdugo is a modest-salaried leadoff hitter who our model ranks as the slate's number-three bat.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Jackson Chourio ($3,700), Christian Yelich ($3,600), William Contreras ($3,100) and Rhys Hoskins ($2,900)

The Milwaukee Brewers carry a 4.90 implied total into their game against the White Sox. They're expected to see a combination of Bryse Wilson and Tyler Gilbert, with Wilson likely the bulk reliever. Wilson has an 18.0% K rate over 119 1/3 innings since the start of 2024 while surrendering a 42.6% walk rate and 1.81 homers per nine in that time. Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich make a lot of sense as top priorities on the Brew Crew, but William Contreras at $3,100 catches my eye, too. Contreras has started slowly, but he put up a .359 wOBA and is starting to get going with a .333 wOBA over his last 32 plate appearances.

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Wyatt Langford ($3,600), Kevin Pillar ($2,600), Marcus Semien ($2,600) and Jonah Heim ($2,900)

The Texas Rangers' offense has been bad, but they can have a good night against lefty Jacob Lopez -- as evidenced by Texas' 5.01 implied total. Lopez has worked 27 MLB innings in his career and sports a 5.06 SIERA along with a 47.6% fly-ball rate. Wyatt Langford is the main attraction for the short-handed Rangers, and he's putting up a huge .445 wOBA so far this campaign. Jonah Heim has a .335 wOBA and better career numbers versus LHP (.339 wOBA) than RHP (.276). Semien tagged southpaws for a .338 wOBA and 45.0% fly-ball rate in 2024.

