FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 6/9/25

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Chris Sale ($10,500)

Three pitchers have a five-figure salary tonight. Four more are carrying a $9,000 tag.

That's a lot of high-salaried arms to sift through, but Chris Sale is comfortably ahead of the pack for me.

The southpaw has locked in since a rocky start to the year, pitching to a 1.65 ERA and recording an 11.85 K/9 across his last nine starts. He's averaged 43.6 FanDuel points (FDP) per game over that stretch.

In a road date with the Milwaukee Brewers, Sale's dominant run could certainly continue. The Brewers have an uninspiring 89 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, and their 22.7% strikeout rate in this split isn't anything to run away from.

Milwaukee's also struggled mightily at American Family Field -- a bottom-five hitting venue per Statcast Park Factors. They have the second-lowest home wOBA (.284) in the league this season.

As such, Sale appears set up well tonight and I'll happily build around him even at a high salary. Our MLB DFS projections peg him for a slate-best 35 FDP.

Eury Perez ($7,500)

At salary, Eury Perez is my favorite pitcher on today's main slate -- and it's not even really close.

Granted, Perez is making his 2025 debut following a lengthy recovery from his April 2024 Tommy John surgery.

The 22-year-old righty hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2023 -- his lone major league season. But Perez looked the part of a future ace as a rookie, recording a 3.15 ERA and 108 strikeouts across 91.1 innings.

Perez wasn't perfect -- his skill-interactive ERA was up at 3.94 likely thanks to high walk (8.3%) and fly-ball (54.8%) rates. Still, the upside was evident. He finished third among pitchers with 90+ innings in swinging-strike rate (15.7%) and cracked 40 FDP in six of his final 13 starts.

He was just as dominant during a month-long rehab stint, pitching to a 1.99 ERA and recording a 28.4% strikeout rate across eight starts.

The righty lasted 5.0 and 4.1 innings in his last two showings with Triple-A Jacksonville, so I'm bullish he can qualify for a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates' feeble lineup. Pittsburgh is 27th in wRC+ (86) with the 11th-highest strikeout rate (22.2%) against right-handed pitching.

There's real fantasy upside here, and his low salary opens up plenty of options at the dish.

Jeffrey Springs ($7,300)

Jeffrey Springs has flashed upside despite some blow-ups. Though he owns a 4.66 ERA on the season, he's recorded at least 30 FDP in six of 13 starts, including four of the last five.

He fanned out a season-high seven hitters last time out, so I'm optimistic more good times are ahead against the Los Angeles Angels. LA has been abysmal against southpaws this season, recording the fifth-lowest wRC+ (69) and baseball's highest strikeout rate (28.4%) in that split.

Springs has been better away from Sacramento, too. On the road, the lefty has a 3.86 ERA and has permitted a .299 wOBA -- compared to a 5.51 ERA and .336 wOBA against at home.

At this low of a salary, it's hard not to like Springs' upside in this spot. Our MLB DFS projections peg him for 25.2 FDP, making him slate's the fourth-best value at pitcher.

Stacks to Target

Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,100), Ketel Marte ($3,900), Eugenio Suarez ($3,200), Josh Naylor ($3,200), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($2,800), Pavin Smith ($2,700)

The Arizona Diamondbacks figure to be one of the most popular stacks on tonight's main slate and for good reason. The Snakes are at home against Emerson Hancock -- a righty who's posted a 4.40 SIERA and 17.5% strikeout rate on the year.

The 26-year-old has pitched better on the road, but there's no question tonight's venue isn't working in his favor. Chase Field has been the fourth-best venue for hitters over the past three seasons, according to Statcast Park Factors.

Arizona isn't short on strong options for this split, either. Ketel Marte has an astronomical .497 wOBA against right-handed pitching, though Corbin Carroll (.420), Pavin Smith (.393), and Eugenio Suarez (.387) have also more than held their own. Even Josh Naylor (.368) and Gabriel Moreno (.334) are viable options in this matchup.

Our projections back it up, with Marte and Carroll tying for the highest projection (14.8) among main-slate hitters. Pavin Smith (4.3x value) and Lourdes Gurriel (4.29x) are two of the three best point-per-dollar values on the slate.

Red Sox

Players to Target: Rafael Devers ($3,800), Jarren Duran ($3,300), Wilyer Abreu ($3,000), Carlos Narvaez ($2,700), Abraham Toro ($2,400)

After taking two of three at Yankee Stadium, the Boston Red Sox return home to take on a struggling Shane Baz. The righty's 2025 campaign has taken a cliff-dive of late, with his ERA ballooning to 7.00 across his last seven starts. Baz has recorded a 6.00 K/9 over that stretch, and those rough recent marks are backed up by ugly 4.50 xFIP.

Though Baz did hold Boston to just two hits across 6.0 innings back in April, the Red Sox have turned a corner against righties since the early season.

Rafael Devers (.406 wOBA vs. RHP) has been a big reason for that, and he's the top priority from this lineup.

Otherwise, Abraham Toro (.439), Carlos Narvaez (.362), Jarren Duran (.353), and Wilyer Abreu (.350) are all quality options to surround Devers. Naarvaez in particular is someone I'll have a lot of exposure to given his 1.031 OPS against righties at Fenway Park. From a projections point-of-view, Abreu is the fourth-best value (4.27x) among hitters.

Athletics

Players to Target: Tyler Soderstrom ($3,500), Brent Rooker ($3,400), Jacob Wilson ($3,400), Luis Urias ($2,700)

The Athletics are on the road against lefty Yusei Kikuchi tonight -- a pitcher we want to target for fantasy. Kikuchi's recorded a 4.86 SIERA to go along with a 1.59 WHIP across 13 starts this season. His strikeout rate (20.3%) is down to its lowest mark since his rookie season, as is his contact allowed rate (80.4%).

He's annually permitted an above-average barrel rate, so if the control and punchouts aren't there, Kikuchi becomes an easy target for opposing offenses.

Brent Rooker (.486 wOBA vs. LHP) and Jacob Wilson (.457) have mashed southpaws this season, so they're a natural starting point for any Athletics stack.

Otherwise, Tyler Soderstrom and Luis Urias are both batting in the top half of the Athletics order. Urias, in particular, is interesting given his low salary and strong numbers against sliders -- Kikuchi's go-to pitch.

