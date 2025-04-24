FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 4/24/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

MacKenzie Gore ($10,500)

The MacKenzie Gore breakout is here -- and it's marvelous.

Gore has the second-highest strikeout rate in baseball (37.8%) and ranks fourth in swinging-strike rate. The ERA (3.41) is solid, and he's yet to give up more than 4 runs in a single start.

He's still giving up a good number of barrels and hard hits, but the strikeout stuff is legit. Gore has recorded 13 strikeouts in two separate outings already, helping him total 61 FanDuel points (FDP) in both starts.

More bonkers strikeout numbers could be in the cards against a worse-than-you'd-think Baltimore Orioles lineup. Baltimore is dead-last in wRC+ (47) against left-handed pitchers, and they've struck out at a top-10 clip (25.1%) in that split.

Our MLB DFS projections peg him for a slate-best 29.6 FDP, making him the clear top ace on tonight's main slate. The over on his 7.5-strikeout prop is one of the best strikeout props for Thursday.

Tyler Anderson ($9,200)

I can't say I'm in love with Tyler Anderson's $9,200 salary tonight. But a home matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates? That's something I'm downright smitten with.

The Pirates have been one of the premier opponents for left-handed pitchers. They have the sixth-lowest wRC+ (61), fourth-highest K% (28.5%), and third-lowest ISO (0.95) in that split. That's mouthwatering, especially given how strong Anderson's looked to this point.

We've seen dominant stretches from the southpaw in the past, and he's in the midst of another right now. Anderson's given up 5 runs total through four starts, and he's coming off consecutive games with 40+ FDP.

His strikeout rate (23.9%) is up significantly, and I'm not sure that lasts over the full season. But Anderson continues to limit hard hits and his 27.4% called + swinging-strike rate isn't nothing.

In the slate's best matchup, I'll happily buy into Tyler Anderson.

Jacob deGrom ($8,100)

I consistently find myself infatuated with a mid-range, low-$8,000 pitcher in MLB DFS. Today, that adoration goes to Jacob deGrom.

deGrom is coming off his best start of the season, allowing just 1 run and 3 hits across 7.0 innings against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. He recorded a season-best seven strikeouts. The season-long K% (23%) still isn't flashy, but his 13.6% swinging-strike rate is a top-15 mark league wide. That's backed up by a 3.32 ERA and 3.31 xERA.

Now, this isn't a great strikeout matchup on paper. The Athletics have the lowest K% (18.4%) against right-handed pitchers, and they're top-10 in wRC+ (118) against this split.

Even so, this is Jacob deGrom we're talking about. The 2x Cy Young winner appears to be rounding into form, but his DFS salary hasn't quite caught up to the recent performances. Considering how much flexibility his $8,100 tag gives you at the dish, deGrom will end up being my highest-rostered pitcher tonight.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Mike Trout ($3,700), Logan O'Hoppe ($3,000), Jorge Soler ($2,900), Nolan Schanuel ($2,700)

The Los Angeles Angels have the main slate's highest implied total in their home date with Pittsburgh's Carmen Mlodzinski. The righty has a 7.41 ERA across his first 17 innings, during which he's surrendered 14 hits and walked 8. Jorge Soler, Nolan Schanuel, Logan O'Hoppe, and Mike Trout all have wOBAs north of .350 against right-handed pitchers, with Soler and Trout rating as two of the slate's five highest-projected players.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,500), Geraldo Perdomo ($3,400), Josh Naylor ($3,300), Pavin Smith ($3,000)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a tough matchup against Drew Rasmussen -- a righty who's pitched to a 0.87 ERA and has yet to surrender more than 4 hits in a single game. But outside of his last start, Rasmussen's competition hasn't been especially inspiring. A road date with the D-backs will be his toughest test to date. Arizona has mauled right-handers this season, ranking third in wRC+ (126) and first in ISO (.228) in that split. Corbin Carroll (1.234 OPS vs. RHP) and Josh Naylor (1.078) are the headliners here while Geraldo Perdomo (.742) continues to offer a solid floor. But I'd be hard-pressed to stack the Snakes without Pavin Smith. Hitting from the strong side of a platoon, Smith has a downright silly .540 wOBA against righties.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Junior Caminero ($3,100), Jonathan Aranda ($3,100), Kameron Misner ($3,000), Brandon Lowe ($2,700), Christopher Morel ($2,700)

The Tampa Bay Rays may not be a very popular stack given the low implied total against Corbin Burnes, but this isn't the Cy Young version of Burnes. The righty's velocity is down across the board, and he's seen his strikeout rate dip in three consecutive seasons now. He's running a 4.64 ERA (4.99 xERA) and 1.41 WHIP -- all while permitting an abysmal 50% hard-hit rate. That bodes well for a Rays side that's fourth in wRC+ (126) against righties. Jonathan Aranda (1.199 OPS vs. RHP) and Kameron Misner (1.113) have been otherworldly in this split, but they're far from the only Rays to consider. Christopher Morel and Junior Caminero both have wOBAs over .350 against this split, and we shouldn't sleep on Brandon Lowe's career .826 OPS versus righties.

