3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/24/25

Today's Best MLB K Props

You gotta be a bad, bad man for me to like an over on a strikeout prop this high. MacKenzie Gore fits that bill.

Gore has been sensational to open the season, boasting a whopping 37.8% strikeout rate. He largely validates that with a 15.7% swinging-strike rate, as well. He already has multiple 13-strikeout games, so he has the juice to go over this number.

Gore showed signs of a breakout late last season. In his final start, he had a 23.1% swinging-strike rate against the Philadelphia Phillies, which -- at the time -- was the highest mark of his career. Given his prospect pedigree, I don't think improvements should be all that surprising.

Tonight, Gore will face the Baltimore Orioles, a lefty-heavy lineup that has a 23.8% strikeout rate against lefties on the active roster since the start of last year. As a result, I have Gore projected for 8.09 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range have gotten to 8 strikeouts 47.7% of the time, and the break-even odds at +114 are 46.7%. Although it's not a huge value, it's enough for me to buy into an ascending star.

Although this is a low-strikeout matchup on the road for Drew Rasmussen, he's pitching well enough for me to take the over.

Rasmussen has been lights out in his return to the rotation. He has a 28.9% strikeout rate despite facing some stiff competition at times.

This shouldn't be a huge surprise. Rasmussen pitched well last year in his return from a third elbow surgery, posting a 30.2% strikeout rate primarily in relief. His velocity this year is in line with his dominant 2022 campaign, so it does seem like he's firing on all cylinders again.

Due to the matchup -- and a projected 85 pitches -- I have Rasmussen pegged for just 5.00 strikeouts today, which would be a decrease as he has seven in each of his past two starts. That puts his over odds for me around 55%, and the market has him at 53.5%. I'm willing to take that with how good Rasmussen has looked thus far.

I think Tyler Anderson is an underrated arm, and it often leads to my showing value in the Los Angeles Angels' moneyline when he starts.

That respect revolves around his batted-ball suppression rather than his strikeout upside, though, and I see value on the under for this lofty mark.

Anderson last year started to lean on his cutter more down the stretch. It's a good pitch for him with a .328 xwOBA against it last year and .265 this year, according to Baseball Savant.

The reason he excels with it is that the average exit velocity against it is only 81.4 miles per hour. The pitch has just an 8.0% whiff rate against it, meaning more cutters for Anderson should lead to fewer strikeouts, even if it is the right move for him.

In 14 starts with more cutters, Anderson's strikeout rate is 19.9%. That's below what he has done in a small sample this year at 23.9%, so I'm expecting some regression in that department.

This might be an odd spot to bet on that, given the opposing Pittsburgh Pirates are a high-strikeout team. Even with that factored in, though, I've got Anderson projected at 5.32 strikeouts. That puts his under odds closer to 60% than the implied 58.7% in the market as things stand.

