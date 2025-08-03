FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 8/3/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($9,900)

An blowup start last week interrupted a nice run for Jacob DeGrom, who had previously recorded a quality start in eight of his previous nine appearances. He's also amassed a 29.6% strikeout rate in this stretch dating back to June 1st. The Seattle Mariners added Eugenio Suarez at the deadline, so there's definitely danger on that side, but MLB's friendliest park for pitchers and Seattle's 23rd-ranked OPS against righties in the past 30 days (.707) aren't particularly scary on their own.

Dylan Cease ($9,100)

I targeted a nearly identical spot that Dylan Cease has today with Nick Pivetta on Friday to decent effect. The St. Louis Cardinals have battled injuries to post a bottom-five OPS (.695) and wRC+ (92) against righties in the past month. This salary seems inexplicably low for the San Diego Padres' ace when he's still, amidst some bumps, recorded eight-plus Ks in four of his last six starts. There is a massive chasm between deGrom, Cease, and every other pitcher on the slate.

Joey Cantillo ($7,200)

With full transparency, I won't get three pitchers deep myself today. With that said, if you're trying to load up on high-salaried bats, Joey Cantillo could work. The Minnesota Twins' metrics against lefties recently are strong, but their currently sad lineup is now missing Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa from the group that posted those numbers. Minnesota's 3.73-run implied team total is pretty tiny.

Stacks to Target

Cleveland Guardians

Players to Target: Jose Ramirez ($3,900), Kyle Manzardo ($2,900), Daniel Schneemann ($2,700), and Bo Naylor ($2,600)

This won't come as a surprise to this who checked out today's best MLB bets. I'm on the Cleveland Guardians' team total as Jose Ureña makes a start for a fourth different MLB club this season, and the previous three cut ties for a reason. His 5.21 SIERA, 12.2% K rate, and 2.45 HR/9 allowed are unsightly. Add in a struggling Twins bullpen, and even this weak Guards order -- which has steadily climbed the ranks as I note there -- can feast on Sunday.

Athletics

Players to Target: Nick Kurtz ($4,200), Brent Rooker ($3,500), Shea Langeliers ($3,100), and Gio Urshela ($2,300)

Eduardo Rodriguez is a tough guy to target with confidence because he suppresses hard contact (34.3% rate) well. Now, his ERA is still 5.63 as he enters a Triple-A stadium with winds blowing out, though. That's why I'll still okay the Athletics, who have MLB's fifth-best OPS against southpaws in the past 30 days (.685). Shea Langeliers is destroying this split for a 1.500 OPS in that time -- albeit in a limited sample as he's just returned from injury.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Mike Trout ($3,200), Taylor Ward ($3,100), Nolan Schanuel ($3,000), and Yoan Moncada ($2,800)

Here's another play teased by best bets. I'm honestly good with both sides of this Orange County rubber match when both Sean Burke and Jack Kochanowicz are horrible, but the Los Angeles Angels have shown significantly more offensively all season, and the Chicago White Sox bullpen has MLB's fifth-worst reliever xFIP in the past 30 days (4.21). Getting Mike Trout back in the lineup after a pair of sick days should help erase the horrors of yesterday's shutout loss.

