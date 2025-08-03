3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Tigers at Phillies on Sunday 8/3/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies?

I think the schedule-makers messed up. We've got a Detroit game on Sunday night without Tarik Skubal as he piloted them to a 7-5 win yesterday. Philly took Game 1 on Friday. How should we bet the rubber match, which features a starter's season debut with his new club for the visitors?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Tigers at Phillies

Maybe it's because no one wants the story to end, but the Tigers are definitely petering out just a bit.

Detroit has MLB's 19th-ranked OPS against lefties (.702) in the past 30 days, and they're ranked just 27th against righties in this time. The Tigers also have baseball's 10th-worst bullpen skill-interactive ERA (3.80 SIERA) in the same period. Whenever Tarik Skubal isn't on the bump, I don't really trust them to compete with the big boys.

Today, they'll debut Charlie Morton on the road in MLB's eighth-best park for offense, and Morton has struggled with a 5.42 ERA that his SIERA (4.33) does say is a bit unlucky. I just don't know how much faith I have in the 41-year-old to turn the corner when his hard-hit rate is over four percentage points higher in 2025, though.

Given Philadelphia has the superior bullpen and trots out Cristopher Sanchez (3.03 SIERA), I can't help but feel they tag Morton for enough damage to coast home by multiple runs -- especially with lockdown closer Jhoan Duran now rectifying some of the issues the team had earlier this year.

Morton's biggest issue tonight might be running into a scorching Bryce Harper.

Harper has lambasted righties for a 1.215 OPS and .462 ISO in the past 30 days, which are both second on the team to Kyle Schwarber. However, he's making better contact than Schwarb, surpassing the designated hitter to lead the team in hard-hit rate (57.9%) over this period.

Detroit's new veteran hurler has let up an .827 OPS and 1.47 HR/9 to left-handed bats this season, so you'll want an opposite-handed stick in the prop market.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections prefer Harper. They are expecting 0.76 RBI and 0.29 home runs from him compared to 0.62 and 0.24, respectively, for Schwarber. Yet, the latter is shorter in both markets.

On that premise alone, there is value, but Harper has also chewed up Morton for an 1.171 OPS in 42 career plate appearances (PAs). We've seen this story before.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

