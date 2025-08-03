4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 8/3/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

This line feels short when the Connecticut Sun are arguably the worst team in the WNBA, but the New York Liberty just aren't playing well.

New York has just a +2.4 net rating (NRTG) in their last 10 games despite five meetings with the Sun, L.A. Sparks, and Caitlin Clark-less Fever in this time. They've dropped the first three games of this road trip, including an inexplicable 16-point loss to this Connecticut team on Friday.

It's no coincidence as Breanna Stewart (knee) is missed on the floor. Her +10.4 NRTG individually is second to only Jonquel Jones (+15.1) among starters, and Jones' sample is significantly smaller.

Double digits is too much to lay when Connecticut (-7.0 NRTG in last 10) has gotten their act together a bit. DRatings has this spread at just 5.8 median points.

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

Earlier in the season, the Atlanta Dream were a defensive juggernaut at a glacial pace while the Washington Mystics got out and ran a bit with their youthful backcourt. Though those roles have flipped, the end result here still seems like an under.

Both of these squads are bottom-five units in pace over the last 10 games, and the 'Stics have the W's second-worst offensive rating (96.8 ORTG) and third-best defensive rating (100.5 DRTG) in this time. They've been an under machine, posting that result in six of their last nine contests.

Atlanta's 53.2% effective field goal rate (eFG%) in this time is probably overselling their scoring prowess, too. They're at just 50.9% for the season, which by itself is still above the exact same backcourt playters that posted 45.2% a year ago.

These teams have averaged 165.5 points per game in four meetings (including preseason) in 2025, but Washington was playing much quicker earlier this year.

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Coming off a poor showing on Friday, the Phoenix Mercury should have a much better day from the floor. They seem to have the Chicago Sky's number offensively.

Phoenix has gone well beyond their season scoring average (83.4) to amass 100.5 points per game in two previous meetings with Chicago, including a 107-point explosion in "The Windy City" on June 21st. This youthful Sky squad's strength is it duo of bigs, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, but Alyssa Thomas' savvy veteran presence inside has torched 'em.

Chicago isn't playing much better recently on that end, either. They've got the worst DRTG in the league over every team's respective last 10 games (110.0), and their pace (94.9) is certainly still close enough to the league median (96.2) in this time for Phoenix to take advantage of that.

Five of the Sky's last seven opponents have topped 90 points, and we know this isn't a problematic matchup for the Mercury. I'll back the visitors at full health in this manner since 13.5 points is a giant spread on the road.

One of the players who can help Phoenix get to their total is Kahleah Copper.

Copper has wasted no time taking the scoring reigns for Phoenix since returning from injury. She's sixth in the WNBA in points per 36 minutes (22.5) and has shaken off a minutes restriction entirely to top 27 minutes in the Mercury's only two contests since the start of July decided by 11 or fewer points. It's been Blowout City.

From a scoring perspective, Chicago is a top-five team in most paint metrics thanks to Reese's elite defense. They get burned with mistakes in transition, allowing the most points off turnovers per game (20.0) and tied for the most fast break points per game (13.6%). A sizable 15.2% of Copper's points have come in transition.

Rotowire projects her for 18.1 points on Sunday. She had 16 in just 23 minutes against Chicago in June.

