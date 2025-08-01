FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 8/1/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nick Pivetta ($10,400)

The MLB schedule loaded us with aces on this post-deadline slate, so there aren't many "wrong" answers at the top of the player pool. One of my favorites is Nick Pivetta, though. At home in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, the opposing St. Louis Cardinals have a tiny implied team total (3.31) as they've slipped to 28th in OPS against right-handed pitching in the past 30 days (.681). Pivetta's 3.45 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 27.2% K rate is perhaps a tougher matchup than a vast majority of the sample.

Carlos Rodon ($10,100)

It's becoming pretty obvious that the Miami Marlins can't hit southpaws. They've got a 79 wRC+ (fifth-worst in MLB) against lefties this season, and it's actually even worse (42) over the past 30 days. While they don't punch out a ton in the split, Carlos Rodon has the swing-and-miss stuff to handle the rest, per a 12.9% swinging-strike rate. July wasn't super kind to Rodon (4.24 ERA), but matchups with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays were rough. August starts much easier.

David Peterson ($9,500)

Substantial inward winds at Citi Field should only help David Peterson's case, but it's not like he needs it. The lefty is a notorious killer of worms (55.6% groundball rate) as he enjoys a career year where his SIERA (3.90) decently supports a 2.83 ERA. That ERA could tumble even further as the visiting San Francisco Giants rank in the bottom six in OPS (.629) and strikeout rate (27.9%) against lefties in the past 30 days, which is a notable sample with Rafael Devers' chilly bat in the fold.

Stacks to Target

Pittsburgh Pirates

Players to Target: Oneil Cruz ($3,400), Bryan Reynolds ($2,800), Nick Gonzales ($2,800), and Tommy Pham ($2,600)

If oddsmakers outperform FanDuel's salary-setters, the cash line could be sky high tonight. They've left most of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies' bats in the bargain bin despite an 11.5-run total with outward winds at Coors Field tonight. Antonio Senzatela (5.13 SIERA) and MLB's worst bullpen over the past month (4.80 xFIP) only further the chances that Pittsburgh's offense, led by the barrel-generating Oneil Cruz, comes to life on Friday.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Ezequiel Tovar ($2,800), Jordan Beck ($2,800), Tyler Freeman ($2,600), and Brenton Doyle ($2,500)

I don't want to ignore the Rockies' side of the contest, though. This is Colorado's significantly better split -- especially after dealing Ryan McMahon -- as they face Andrew Heaney. Heaney has coughed up at least 1.25 HR/9 in five straight seasons, and those flyball tendencies don't seem to fit perfectly for Coors. With any luck, Brenton Doyle will get a lineup boost for Colorado after a month where he's compiled a 1.400 OPS against southpaws.

Athletics

Players to Target: Nick Kurtz ($4,100), Brent Rooker ($3,300), Tyler Soderstrom ($2,900), and Gio Urshela ($2,300)

While 35-year-old Anthony DeSclafani has had modest success (3.18 SIERA) working out of the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen, he's topped out at 50 pitches in addition to previous years' struggles as a starter. Plus, the Snakes' bullpen (4.58 xFIP) isn't exactly cruising outside of him. This seems like a vulnerable spot for the staff at homer-friendly Sutter Health Park against the Athletics -- if for no other reason than having to face a red-hot Nick Kurtz in his preferred split.

