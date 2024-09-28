FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 9/28/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

We snuck the worst Saturday main slate for pitching in at the bell. Loosely defining all three words, there isn't one "quality" hurler in a "friendly" matchup on a "normal" pitch count.

Two of the options above $9,000, Reynaldo Lopez and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, are less than 15 innings back from the injured list and contenders. Lopez is rumored for normal work but in a tough matchup with the Kansas City Royals, and Yamamoto's at Coors. I feel I have to look elsewhere on common sense.

Seth Lugo ($9,700) isn't a horrible start against Lopez's Atlanta Braves, holding a responsible 3.73 expected ERA (xERA) into his final start. Atlanta's last 30 days against righties has merited just a 97 wRC+ -- though they haven't struck out much (21.7% rate) in this time.

The final hurler over $9K is Jose Quintana (4.49 xERA) in a tough road matchup. Pass. Turning to the bargain bin, we'll actually find arguably the best overall pitching case on the slate.

That's Zebby Matthews ($7,100) to me. The Minnesota Twins' top prospect has begun to found his footing with 11 strikeouts over his last 9.1 innings, allowing just a pair of earned runs within them. I'm sort of trusting his talent with the Baltimore Orioles' team wRC+ (102) significant less frightening over the last 30 days.

Alternatives exist depending on what you're willing to overlook. The slate's lowest game total is in Seattle (7.5 runs), but neither Emerson Hancock ($7,200) or Joey Estes have earned the benefit of the doubt from me with xERAs in the 25th percentile or worse.

Albert Suarez ($7,800) is also a consideration as a low-whiff pitcher (19.2% K rate) in a low-whiff matchup with Minnesota, but the Twins' offense has gone into the tank against righties in the past month (.602 team OPS).

Stacks to Target

