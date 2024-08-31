FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 8/31/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Pitching should heavily concentrate around one guy on Saturday.

That guy is Bryan Woo ($10,800) of the Seattle Mariners. Woo's middling strikeout rate (20.4%) is the only hole you can pick in one of baseball's most effective pitchers this season. He sits in the 85th percentile or better in expected ERA (2.29), expected batting average allowed (.208 xBA), walk rate (2.7%), and hard-hit rate allowed (32.3%). Woo's on the road to visit the Los Angeles Angels, who have a league-worst 69 wRC+ against righties over the past 30 days with a high rate of Ks (27.3%), as well.

In cash games and single-entry tournaments, it's impossible to argue against him. In tournaments, a couple of decent alternatives exist with several warts.

Zack Wheeler ($11,300) has the highest salary on the slate as he's home to face the Atlanta Braves' depleted lineup, yet Atlanta has still cobbled together the league's 12th-best team OPS against righties (.754) over the past month. If you trust oddsmakers, Wheeler's opposing implied team total (3.41) is lower than Woo's (3.69) for some reason.

Woo also doesn't bring a ton of strikeout upside, so the matchup for Yusei Kikuchi ($9,900) is more forgivable. Over the past month against southpaws, the Kansas City Royals' 99 wRC+ isn't great, but they avoid punchouts (19.2% rate). Kikuchi's 4.12 xERA and 27.0% K rate aren't an awful bet.

However, I believe the most interesting pivot could be Edward Cabrera ($7,400) in the value tier. Cabrera's 4.98 xERA and 47.0% hard-hit rate allowed can produce a car crash, but he's got tremendous upside for Ks (26.3% rate) when the San Francisco Giants -- sellers at the deadline -- have limped to a .667 team OPS and 27.1% K rate against righties in August. We've got Coors Field on this slate, after all.

Stacks to Target

