FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Opening Day

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

On Opening Day, Paul Skenes ($11,000) figures to be the most popular high-salary option at pitcher, and it's hard to argue against using him versus a Miami Marlins team that posted the 6th-worst wRC+ (91) and 14th-highest strikeout rate (23.4%) against right-handed pitchers last season. While teams tend to limit pitcher's workloads to begin the season, Skenes is capable of racking up Ks quickly after residing in the 95th percentile in strikeout rate (33.1%) and 78th percentile in walk rate (6.2%) in 2024.

Despite also liking Zack Wheeler ($10,800) as an option to be different from those who use Skenes, I'm intrigued with Garrett Crochet ($9,600) at a sub-$10,000 salary following a 2024 campaign that saw him rank in the 98th percentile in strikeout rate and 91st percentile in xERA (2.85). Although Spring Training numbers aren't always reliable, Crochet produced a stellar 45.5% strikeout rate across 15.2 innings pitched ahead of his regular season debut with the Boston Red Sox.

With a matchup against the Chicago White Sox, Yusei Kikuchi ($8,400) could draw some interest in DFS, especially after the White Sox did nothing to improve a roster that notched the ninth-worst strikeout rate (24.2%) and worst wRC+ (74) versus southpaws last season. Kikuchi was in the 84th percentile in strikeout rate (28.0%) and 81st percentile in walk rate (6.0%) a season ago, and he's impressed in Spring Training with the Los Angeles Angels to the tune of a 29.1% strikeout rate.

Similar to what we saw from Michael King ($9,100) last season, could we see Clay Holmes ($8,000) become the next former reliever who excels as a starter? Aside from the Houston Astros losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman in the offseason, Holmes dominated in Spring Training, notching a 31.9% strikeout rate and 0.78 WHIP in 19.1 innings pitched.

Stacks to Target

