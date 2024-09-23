FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 9/23/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Today's four-game MLB slate leaves us with few options to choose from at the pitcher position, especially since the Chicago Cubs are sending out a relief pitcher this evening.

Aaron Nola ($10,200) is the top-dollar pitcher and will take on that aforementioned Cubs team. Nola averages a slate-leading 33.54 FanDuel points per game and is projected for 35.3 FanDuel points in this matchup, nearly five more points than the next-highest projected thrower. The Cubs strike out at a 22.9% rate versus righties, and Nola's 23.7% K% has helped him notch 43 FanDuel points or more in three of his last five outings.

Past Nola, the best pitcher to consider might be Hunter Brown ($9,300). Brown enters the night with a 3.30 xERA and 24.8% strikeout rate, all while letting up just 0.99 home runs per nine innings. His matchup against the Seattle Mariners draws plenty of intrigue as the Mariners strike out at a league-high 27.0% rate. Brown exhibits a decent floor, bottoming at 21 FanDuel points across his last 12 starts. He notched 43 and 46 FanDuel points in his two most recent outings versus Seattle, totaling 14 Ks in that span. The Houston Astros are looking to clinch the AL West tonight, so Brown checks all the boxes in this matchup.

Bryce Miller ($9,700) of the Mariners carries the second-highest salary in his matchup against Houston. Since the Astros strike out at a measly 19.1% rate (third-lowest in MLB), I'd have a hard time siding with Miller over Brown.

Eduardo Rodriguez ($7,500) is an interesting dart throw if you're looking for a lower-salaried and less popular option that carries a large upside in the face of glaring downsides. E-Rod has been marred with a 5.32 xERA through eight starts this season. With that said, he's struck out a massive 18 batters across his last two outings, totaling 86 FanDuel points in this span. He'll take on the San Francisco Giants, a team that strikes out at a gaudy 24.8% rate versus lefties (sixth-highest).

Stacks to Target

