FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 9/2/24

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Once you factor in matchups, pitch counts, and everything else, it seems like Logan Gilbert ($10,500) is the top priority of the slate.

He's on a heater, posting a 28.1% strikeout rate in 13 starts while using his slider more. He'll put that up against an Oakland Athletics lineup that has a 26.5% strikeout rate on the active roster against righties.

Gilbert has the highest strikeout projection of the night by my numbers, and FanDuel Research's MLB DFS projections have him as the top projected FanDuel point scorer by 2.8 points.

Others to Consider

Osvaldo Bido ($9,000 vs. Seattle Mariners) This is a higher salary than expected for Bido, but he has been pitching very well since rejoining the rotation and is facing a high-strikeout Mariners team at home.

Luis Severino ($8,400 vs. Boston Red Sox) Both Severino and Brayan Bello have been surging and are in play for tonight. Severino gets the slight edge because he's at home and facing the higher-strikeout team (23.3% against righties on the current active roster).



Stacks to Target

