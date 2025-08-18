FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 8/18/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Strider, Braves ($9,300)

Spencer Strider hasn't been his pre-injury self, but he's in a great spot tonight at home against the Chicago White Sox. While Strider's numbers are down from 2023, he's still got a 3.77 SIERA and 26.9% strikeout rate. He's shown flashes of elite upside, too, totaling at least 48 FanDuel points in four starts in 2025. Chicago's offense has been much improved in the second half. Despite that, Strider is listed at -220 odds to record 7+ strikeouts, so he brings an elite ceiling to the table on a night where we're light on pitching options we can feel great about.

Dustin May, Red Sox ($8,500)

With the Los Angeles Dodgers' high-salary bats are at Coors, I like the idea of using a value pitcher, and Dustin May is the one I can most talk myself into. May just blew up for 52 FanDuel points last time out despite a difficult matchup at the Houston Astros. He has a nice matchup today versus the Baltimore Orioles, a team that sits dead last in wOBA this month (.270) with the sixth-highest K rate (24.3%) in that span.

Nestor Cortes, Padres ($7,600)

Nestor Cortes checks some boxes, too. For one, the salary is very handy on this slate. Secondly, the matchup at home versus the San Francisco Giants is a great one. In August, San Fran has the 3rd-highest K rate (24.9%) and is 23rd in wOBA (.300). Cortes has completed five frames only once this season at the MLB level, but he just put up 29 FanDuel points against these same Giants in his most recent start.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($5,200), Mookie Betts ($3,700), Alex Freeland ($2,700) and Teoscar Hernandez ($3,600)

The Dodgers' 7.1-run implied total is miles clear of the pack today, and they'll surely be mega chalk at Coors against Kyle Freeland, the owner of a 4.57 SIERA and 15.6% strikeout rate. Shohei Ohtani has a salary that's $1,100 more than any other hitter. It takes quite a commitment to fit him in, but he's got +152 home run odds. Using Alex Freeland in wraparound stacks is a way to save salary and possibly differentiate your LA stacks.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,000), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,100), Salvador Perez ($3,000) and Maikel Garcia ($3,100)

Not only do the Kansas City Royals boast an appealing 4.9-run implied total, their modest salaries -- outside of Bobby Witt Jr. -- make them a good pairing next to Dodgers stacks. KC is facing Jack Leiter, who is surrendering a 46.7% fly-ball rate. He's actually been worse against righties (.337 wOBA), which makes Witt, Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia extra attractive. After Leiter exits, KC will see a Texas Rangers bullpen that has given up the third-most homers per nine innings (1.71) over the last 30 days.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Ronaldo Acuna ($4,100), Matt Olson ($3,400), Michael Harris II ($3,300) and Marcell Ozuna ($3,300)

The Atlanta Braves have the second-highest implied total (5.0) after the Dodgers. They're at home versus Yoendrys Gomez, a righty who did well at Triple-A this campaign but has pitched to a 5.06 SIERA over 22.2 MLB innings in 2025 while permitting a 49.3% fly-ball rate. After a brutally slow start to the season, Michael Harris II has been on fire lately, amassing a gaudy .461 wOBA in the second half along with a 40.0% hard-hit rate. Across his past 50 plate appearances, he owns a .499 wOBA and 5 jacks.

