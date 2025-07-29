FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 7/29/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tyler Glasnow ($10,200)

There isn't a pitcher that I'd call "safe" on this slate, but Tyler Glasnow certainly possesses the highest ceiling due to his 93rd percentile strikeout rate (31.7%) and 84th percentile xBA (.216). Although the Cincinnati Reds have the sixth-lowest strikeout rate (19.6%) against right-handed pitching over the last 30 days, they are also recording the eighth-worst wOBA (.307), seventh-worst wRC+ (92), and worst ISO (.114) in that split during that span.

Max Fried ($9,400)

Max Fried had a few shaky outings entering the All-Star break and that carried over into this last start, but I'm willing to attribute some of his recent struggles to facing the Toronto Blue Jays (twice), Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets over his last four starts. Along with Fried performing better at Yankee Stadium with a .260 BABIP, 23.6% strikeout rate, and 0.34 HR/9 at home (compared to a .266 BABIP, 21.7% strikeout rate, and 0.84 HR/9 on the road), the Tampa Bay Rays have tallied the 2nd-worst wOBA (.263), 2nd-worst wRC+ (65), 11th-worst ISO (.132), and 15th-highest strikeout rate (23.0%) versus southpaws across the last 30 days.

Yusei Kikuchi ($9,100)

Sonny Gray will likely draw some interest with a sub-$9,000 salary, but he's been getting hit pretty hard in recent outings and the Miami Marlins have been pretty good over the past few weeks, which makes Yusei Kikuchi a solid pivot. Not only does Kikuchi own a 3.99 xFIP and 24.2% strikeout rate at home (compared to a 4.12 xFIP and 24.0% strikeout rate on the road), but the Texas Rangers are notching the eighth-worst wOBA (.281), seventh-worst wRC+ (78), and second-highest strikeout rate (27.9%) against left-handed hurlers over the last 30 days.

Justin Verlander ($7,500)

Listing Justin Verlander here is more about the matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates -- who have the second-worst wOBA (.289), third-worst wRC+ (81), worst ISO (.111), and seventh-highest strikeout rate (22.6%) versus right-handed pitching this season -- rather than liking Verlander's metrics. Aside from taking the mound at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park (27th in park factor over the last three seasons), Verlander has scored 30-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his last three outings, so there's a chance he can return decent value if you need to save salary at pitcher.

Stacks to Target

Athletics

Players to Target: Lawrence Butler ($3,000), Nick Kurtz ($4,200), Brent Rooker ($3,300), and Tyler Soderstrom ($3,000)

Logan Evans is slated to make his 12th start of the campaign on Tuesday, and the right-handed pitcher resides in the 6th percentile in xERA (5.51), 14th percentile in strikeout rate (16.8%), 16th percentile in barrel rate (10.6%), and 9th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.1%). In addition to the Athletics posting the third-best wRC+ (114) and best ISO (.227) over the last 30 days, Lawrence Butler (109 wRC+ vs. RHP), Nick Kurtz (222 wRC+), Brent Rooker (120 wRC+), and Tyler Soderstrom (135 wRC+) all have notable metrics versus right-handed pitchers this year.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Cal Raleigh ($4,300), Josh Naylor ($3,400), Jorge Polanco ($2,900), and Dominic Canzone ($2,700)

On the other side of the game at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park (second in park factor in 2025), the Seattle Mariners draw a favorable matchup against Luis Severino, who is coughing up a .360 wOBA and 1.62 WHIP at home (compared to a .271 wOBA and 1.04 WHIP on the road). With Severino permitting a .341 wOBA, 4.66 xFIP, and 1.48 WHIP to lefties, Cal Raleigh (151 wRC+ vs. RHP), Josh Naylor (139 wRC+), Jorge Polanco (124 wRC+), and Dominic Canzone (147 wRC+) are the primary targets in Seattle stacks.

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Kyle Schwarber ($4,500), Bryce Harper ($3,900), Nick Castellanos ($3,100), and Max Kepler ($2,800)

Despite the Philadelphia Phillies falling flat with only two runs on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, I'm going right back to them on Tuesday versus Jonathan Cannon (4.90 xERA and 4.66 xFIP). It goes without saying that Kyle Schwarber (149 wRC+ vs. RHP) and Bryce Harper (153 wRC+) are the premier options from the Phillies, but Nick Castellanos is hitting cleanup in Philly's lineup while Max Kepler helps save some salary in a wraparound stack.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Sal Frelick ($3,100), Christian Yelich ($3,400), Jackson Chourio ($3,400), and Isaac Collins ($2,700)

Although I have some interest in the White Sox against Jesus Luzardo, the Milwaukee Brewers could go a bit overlooked on this slate in a fantastic spot versus Colin Rea, who has the 18th-worst SIERA (4.51) and 5th-worst HR/9 (1.68) among pitchers with 100-plus innings pitched in 2025. Besides the Brewers earning the 11th-best wOBA (.321) and 8th-best wRC+ (107) across the last 30 days, Rea allows a .384 wOBA and 2.29 HR/9 to left-handed hitters, making the lefties from Milwaukee the primary players to focus on when stacking the Brewers.

