FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 7/28/25

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Cristopher Sanchez ($10,900)

The Chicago White Sox have oddly been one of the hottest hitting teams in baseball recently, but that won't deter me from using Cristopher Sanchez on Monday. On the season, Sanchez owns the 4th-best SIERA (2.95), 5th-best xFIP (2.75), and 15th-highest strikeout rate (26.7%) among qualified starters, while the White Sox have the 5th-highest strikeout rate (25.7%) versus southpaws in 2025.

Framber Valdez ($10,800)

Another left-handed starter that stands out on Monday is Framber Valdez, who is logging the 13th-best SIERA (3.30), 9th-best xFIP (3.03), and 22nd-highest strikeout rate (24.9%) among qualified hurlers. While Valdez can lack upside in the strikeout department at times, the Washington Nationals have the ninth-worst wOBA (.290) and eighth-worst wRC+ (85) against lefties over the last 30 days, and he is tied for the third-most wins (11) and tied for the most quality starts (15) in baseball.

Chase Burns ($8,100)

I'll be doing my best to try to get to either Sanchez or Valdez at pitcher, but if I'm looking to save salary, I want to chase strikeout upside -- and not many low-salary pitchers have the K ceiling of Chase Burns on Monday's slate. Despite Burns' 11.0% walk rate, 9.3% barrel rate, and 51.9% hard-hit rate certainly presenting some risks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's earned 30-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in four of his first five starts due to his impressive 35.0% strikeout rate and 13.6% swinging strike rate.

Cam Schlittler ($7,600)

After having to face a low-strikeout team (Toronto Blue Jays) in his last start, Cam Schlittler has a chance to show off his strikeout stuff (35.7% strikeout rate and 14.5% swinging strike at the Triple-A level this season) on Monday versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Since returning from the All-Star break on July 18, the Rays have tallied the ninth-worst wOBA (.308), eighth-worst wRC+ (96), ninth-worst ISO (.138), and eighth-highest strikeout rate (24.3%) in the league.

Stacks to Target

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Julio Rodriguez ($3,400), Cal Raleigh ($4,300), Randy Arozarena ($3,300), and Josh Naylor ($3,400)

Along with liking the left-handed bats from the Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, the Seattle Mariners are poised for an explosive performance against JP Sears, who carries a 4.86 xFIP, 1.36 WHIP, 2.70 HR/9, and 55.3% fly-ball rate at home (compared to a 4.54 xFIP, 1.17 WHIP, 1.28 HR/9, and 50.8% fly-ball rate on the road). Julio Rodriguez (127 wRC+ vs. LHP), Cal Raleigh (225 wRC+), and Randy Arozarena (153 wRC+) have notable metrics against southpaws, and I'll also mention that using Mitch Garver (119 wRC+) is a way to get somewhat contrarian with Seattle stacks.

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Josh Smith ($2,600), Corey Seager ($3,200), Evan Carter ($2,800), and Jonah Heim ($2,600)

After sending him down to Triple-A for a brief stint, Jack Kochanowicz is expected to start for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and I want to pick on his woeful 4.97 SIERA and 4.99 xERA immediately. Besides the Texas Rangers providing us with much-needed salary relief, Kochanowicz is giving up a .383 wOBA and 2.08 HR/9 to left-handed hitters, so we'll want to focus on lefties like Josh Smith (137 wRC+ vs. RHP), Corey Seager (145 wRC+), Evan Carter (118 wRC+), and Jonah Heim (81 wRC+) in this matchup.

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Trea Turner ($3,700), Kyle Schwarber ($4,500), Bryce Harper ($3,900), and Nick Castellanos ($3,100)

Upon returning from the All-Star break on July 18, the Philadelphia Phillies have the third-best wOBA (.354), third-best wRC+ (126), and best ISO (.259) in the league during that span. While Kyle Schwarber (151 wRC+ vs. RHP) and Bryce Harper (148 wRC+) are always viable in any matchup, Davis Martin -- who is expected to start for the Chicago White Sox on Monday -- has reverse splits (.345 wOBA and 1.30 HR/9 to righties), so Trea Turner (120 wRC+) and Nick Castellanos (102 wRC+) are firmly in play when stacking the Phillies.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Roman Anthony ($2,700), Alex Bregman ($3,300), Jarren Duran ($3,200), and Ceddanne Rafaela ($3,000)

Simeon Woods Richardson is a pitcher I tend to target often with his 13th percentile barrel rate (11.0%) and 8th percentile groundball rate (31.7%), and he could have a tough outing against a Boston Red Sox squad that is getting healthier following the All-Star break. Roman Anthony (159 wRC+), Alex Bregman (137 wRC+), Jarren Duran (137 wRC+), and Ceddanne Rafaela (109 wRC+) are my favorite targets from the Red Sox, but you can make a case for nearly everyone in Boston's lineup.

