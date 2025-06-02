FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 6/2/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jack Flaherty ($9,900)

Jack Flaherty boasts the main slate's third-highest salary, but he's my favorite option among the aces. The righty's 3.94 ERA is up compared to last season, though his 3.10 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) is right in line with his 3.16 mark from 2024.

He still has a stellar 29.9% strikeout rate, helping him clip 35 FanDuel points (FDP) in six of 11 starts. Flaherty's coming off his best outing of the year with 8 Ks and 52 FDP across 6.0 innings last week.

There's 50-FDP upside again tonight against the Chicago White Sox. Chicago's south-siders are dead-last in wOBA (.285) versus right-handed pitchers, and they've struck out at the seventh-highest rate (22.8%) in this split.

Our MLB DFS projections peg Flaherty for 32.6 FanDuel points (FDP) -- second on the slate.

Brady Singer ($8,300)

Brady Singer has some Jeckel and Hyde to his game, but he offers plenty of upside at a low-$8,300 salary. Singer is fresh off a 7-inning, 34-FDP showing and has 55- and 45-FDP games already on his 2025 resume.

His 4.45 ERA isn't especially appealing -- nor is the 4.50 SIERA. But I'm optimistic the low strand rate (66.5%) inches back up to last year's mark (77.8%), and tonight's matchup isn't bad.

Pitching at Great America Ball Park is never ideal, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been pretty rough against righties early on. They're 24th in wOBA (.309) while boasting the league's fifth-lowest ISO (.135) in this split.

According to our MLB DFS projections, Singer is the top point-per-dollar value among main-slate pitchers. We project him for 27.5 FDP, fourth on the entire slate.

Richard Fitts ($8,000)

There's not a standout value for Monday's shortened slate as Richard Fitts represents the lowest-salaried arm in my player pool with $8,000 tag.

Fitts has been solid across four outings, pitching to a 2.70 ERA and notching a pair of quality starts. The SIERA (4.37) suggests he's pitched a bit over his weight, and the 18.3% strikeout rate doesn't offer much upside if he gets hit hard.

But Fitts' velocity is up this season, and tonight's date with the Los Angeles Angels could unlock some of the strikeout upside he flashed in the minors. LA has the league's highest strikeout rate (26.8%) against right-handed pitchers, and they're 25th in wOBA (.307) for that split.

This is Fitts' second start after an IL stint, and he went just 44 pitches last time out. He might get to 60 or so pitches tonight, so he'll need to be efficient to rack up FDP.

Stacks to Target

Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,800), Freddie Freeman ($4,100), Will Smith ($3,400), Andy Pages ($3,000), Hyeseong Kim ($2,900), Max Muncy ($2,800)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the slate's highest implied total (5.4) in their home date with the New York Mets, so they figure to be Monday's chalk. That's especially true considering they're up against Paul Blackburn -- a righty with a career 4.85 ERA making his 2025 debut.

Blackburn has finished each of his eight MLB seasons with a SIERA north of 4.00, and he let up 5 or more runs in two of five starts upon being traded to New York last season.

Shohei Ohtani is the obvious headliner, but LA has plenty of capable bats for this split. Freddie Freeman actually leads the team in wOBA versus RHP (.489), though Hyeseong Kim (.418), Max Muncy (.386), Andy Pages (.377), and Will Smith (.368) more than hold their own against righty arms.

Tigers

Players to Target: Riley Greene ($3,300), Spencer Torkelson ($3,200), Kerry Carpenter ($2,900), Colt Keith ($2,500

With the Detroit Tigers featuring just three players in the $3,000 salary range against the Chicago White Sox, they profile as an intriguing second stack to alleviate LA's high-salary bats. They shouldn't have too much trouble with Jonathan Cannon after forcing him out following just 3 2/3 innings back in April.

Cannon has surrendered 8 runs across his last two outings, and he permitted 9 or more hits in three of five May starts. His 4.40 SIERA shouldn't scare us -- not when he's striking out only 17.4% of opposing hitters.

With a righty on the bump, Riley Greene is a strong play. He paces Detroit in wOBA (.401) versus righties and recorded an overall .894 OPS in May.

Kerry Carpenter is the second-best point-per-dollar value on the slate, per our MLB DFS projections, and he's collected four hits (two home runs) across seven lifetime at-bats against Cannon.

Otherwise, Spencer Torkelson (.346 wOBA vs. RHP) and Colt Keith (.344) are strong options in this matchup. Detroit's production is pretty condensed, making them an easy stack.

Reds

Players to Target:

The Cincinnati Reds can be a frustrating offense -- they're just 21st in wRC+ against righties, after all. But a home date against Aaron Civale puts them firmly on the stacking radar.

After pitching to a 4.36 ERA in 2024, Civale has an ugly 5.23 SIERA across three starts this season. He's permitted an astronomical 61.1% fly-ball rate this season -- something that doesn't pair well alongside his career 13.3% HR/FB rate.

That does bode well for Cincy's chances today, particularly for Elly De La Cruz, Will Benson, TJ Friedl, and Gavin Lux -- four lefty bats with wOBAs north of .380 versus right-handed pitchers.

On top of that, our Riley Thomas lists De La Cruz as one of Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets.

