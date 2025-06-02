3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 6/2/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

After not appearing since March 30th, Aaron Civale finally made his return for the Milwaukee Brewers on May 22nd. He gave up only three total runs over his previous two starts, which is a major step forward compared to ceding five earned runs to open the season. His ERA still sits at 6.00, and a 5.23 SIERA and 5.46 xFIP suggest the number could stay up.

Power hitters will likely remain his archenemies. After allowing 1.62 HR/9 in 2024, Civale's mark is even higher at 3.00. The Brewers' starter has given up four long balls over three outings and is on pace to finish in the bottom 25% of barrel rate allowed.

After recording six homers in May, Elly De La Cruz began June by sending one over the fence on Sunday. While he's a switch hitter, De La Cruz has been miles better as a left-handed hitter against right-handed hurlers. Cincinnati's star infielder bats .288 against righties compared to .195 when facing southpaws. Of course, De La Cruz has plenty of slugging chops by ranking in the 87th percentile of barrel rate, 77th percentile of hard-hit percentage, and 91st percentile of bat speed.

Tonight's pitch usage matchup is a nice one for De La Cruz, too. He hits .333 against sinkers and .342 when facing four-seam fastballs, and these make up two of Civale's three most-used pitches. With a 38.6% usage rate, Civale mostly leans on a cutter. While De La Cruz is hitting only .200 against this pitch right now, positive regression is likely imminent with his .296 career batting average. For the second consecutive game, look for Elly to go yard.

Tyler Anderson posted a 3.81 ERA a season ago and currently sits at 3.39. However, he carries a 4.98 SIERA and 5.21 xFIP, causing some hesitation. With Anderson holding 1.62 HR/9 allowed, let's circle a slugger to record a dinger.

Anderson has logged 11 home runs allowed over 11 starts. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox comes off an absurd May with a .356 batting average and seven dingers. We may have found our Red Sox batter to smash one over the wall against the Los Angeles Angels' starter.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Rafael Devers +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

This isn't just about recent play, for Devers carries a nice matchup against Anderson, as well. First off, Devers bats .325 against left-handed hurlers compared to .280 when facing righties. Anderson's three most-used pitches are a four-seam fastball (39.9%), changeup (32.9%), and cutter (21.3%). Devers hits .288 against four-seam fastballs and .273 when seeing cutters. Plus, 6 of his 12 taters have come against four seamers and cutters.

Furthermore, Anderson allows a 53.5% fly-ball rate, and Devers touts a 18.5% HR/FB. Between pitch usage and Anderson allowing plenty of lift, I like Devers to hit another home run tonight. Winds blowing out to right field seal our pick.

Winds carrying fly balls to the wall remains relevant for tonight's meetings on the West Coast. For a clash between the Minnesota Twins and Athletics, nine mph winds are blowing to left field. Circling right-handed hitters to go yard would be ideal, but do we have the matchup?

The Twins are putting Joe Ryan on the rubber, and he is giving up 1.14 HR/9. Despite solid pitching across the board -- including SIERAs under 3.30 from last season and in 2025 -- Ryan continues to consistently allow big flies. In fact, he ceded 1.27 HR/9 in 2024, too. Who could slug against Ryan?

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Brent Rooker +285 View more odds in Sportsbook

With the fifth-highest SLG and seventh-highest home run percentage, the A's have plenty of capable batters. Focusing on righties to take advantage of the wind, Brent Rooker is worth circling. While he performs better against lefties with a .354 batting average compared to .245 against righties, pitch usage still yields confidence.

Rooker is batting .300 against sweepers and .375 against splitters. He's hitting only .171 against four-seam fastballs, but this feels bound to jump with his .255 career batting average against the pitch. With that said, I like Rooker's chances against Ryan's three most-used tools.

After reaching at least 30 dingers in 2023 and 2024, Rooker is on pace to reach the mark once again with 13 big flies. Ryan gives up a 57.2% fly-ball rate, and Rooker's HR/FB was over 21.0% the past two seasons and currently sits at 18.1%.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on June 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.