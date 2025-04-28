FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 4/28/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jack Flaherty ($9,600)

Jack Flaherty is the only high-salaried arm in my player pool tonight. He's exceeded 40 FanDuel points (FDP) in three of his last four outings and hasn't given up more than 5 hits or 3 runs in any 2025 start. The righty's pitched to a 2.63 ERA while posting a 30.6% strikeout rate, so I don't see much reason to fade him against the Houston Astros. Houston's struggled mightily against right-handed pitchers, ranking 25th in wRC+ (86) and striking out at the 12th-highest rate in that split.

Our MLB DFS projections peg Flaherty for 34 FDP. He's the only pitcher we project for more than 30 FDP.

Ronel Blanco ($7,500)

Ronel Blanco is the top point-per-dollar value on the main slate -- per our model -- thanks to his 28.9-FDP projection, second-highest of the night. Though Blanco's 5.01 ERA and 20.0% strikeout rate leave a lot to be desired, the salary is extremely friendly for someone with proven upside. He's notched 36 FDP twice over his last three outings but has also failed to crack double-digits in two of five starts overall. It helps that Blanco's at home -- where he has a 26.1% K% and 3.20 ERA the last two seasons -- and facing the Detroit Tigers, who strike out at the eighth-highest clip against right-handed pitchers. There are a lot of high-salaried hitters on tonight's slate, and rostering Blanco can unlock options on that front.

Bryce Elder ($6,900)

Bryce Elder is strictly in consideration for large tournaments; he has a 5.57 ERA and is at Coors Field. But the Colorado Rockies are horrible -- even at Coors, where they rank 26th in wRC+ (94) and have the highest strikeout rate (28.3%) against right-handed pitchers. To Elder's credit, he's coming off a 25-FDP outing and has a decent profile for this kind of ballpark. Elder's fifth among starters in ground-ball rate (56.9%), and his velocity is up from 2024 when he posted a more palatable 8.34 K/9. The salary is low enough to justify the risk considering five of the main slate's six games have at least an 8.5-run over/under. Elder can get you to those high-salaried bats.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target:

The Atlanta Braves figure to be the main slate's most popular stack at Coors Field against Ryan Feltner. The righty has a career 5.75 ERA at Coors and has been torched to the tune of a .345 wOBA by opposing hitters in the split. Sean Murphy (1.053 OPS vs RHP) and Marcell Ozuna (1.045) are the two I want to build around, but this could also be a good opportunity for Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II to snap out of their funks. Austin Riley has feasted at Coors, batting .339 with 14 runs and 15 RBI across 14 games in Denver.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target:

Edward Cabrera has some nasty strikeout stuff, but he also sports a 4.07 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and is giving up a 121 wRC+. The Los Angeles Dodgers shouldn't have much trouble finding success, especially against a righty. Mookie Betts has struggled in this split, but Freddie Freeman (1.123 OPS vs. RHP), Shohei Ohtani (.961), Andy Pages (.928), Tommy Edman (.828), and Will Smith (.818) have all feasted against RHP.

Athletics

Players to Target: Tyler Soderstrom ($3,900), Brent Rooker ($3,400), Lawrence Butler ($3,400), Shea Langeliers ($3,300), Jacob Wilson ($3,100)

The Athletics managed only 2 runs and 7 hits against Patrick Corbin last week, but they get another crack at him tonight. The veteran southpaw has posted an xERA north of 5.00 each of the past five seasons. He's someone we want to target, specifically via Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler, and Shea Langeliers -- all of whom have at least a .780 OPS against lefties dating back to last season.

