FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 3/31/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tyler Glasnow ($10,500)

Tyler Glasnow is coming off a 2024 campaign where he was in the 96th percentile in xERA (2.65), 93rd percentile in xBA (.195), and 95th percentile in strikeout rate (32.2%) while tossing a career-high 134.0 innings during his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Dodgers could limit his pitch count to begin the season, there's still plenty of upside here with the Atlanta Braves posting the seventh-worst strikeout rate (26.1%) through their first four games and totaling zero runs over their last two contests.

Jackson Jobe ($8,400)

With a lack of confident pitching options on Monday's slate, Jackson Jobe -- the No. 1 prospect for the Detroit Tigers -- stands out in a pitcher-friendly environment at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners tallied the worst strikeout rate (27.3%) against right-handed pitching a season ago, and Jobe produced a solid 3.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 16.1 innings pitched during Spring Training.

Drew Rasmussen ($8,000)

Even though Drew Rasmussen has battled injuries in recent years, he could very well be my preferred pitcher to use on Monday's slate against a Pittsburgh Pirates team that doesn't have a daunting lineup outside of Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. FanDuel Research's projections have Rasmussen forecasted for the most FanDuel points (FDPs) on the slate (36.5), and the Pirates owned the seventh-worst strikeout rate (24.3%) and second-worst wRC+ (83) versus righties in 2024.

Stacks to Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Bo Bichette ($3,000), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,900), Anthony Santander ($3,400), and Andres Gimenez ($3,100)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face Michael Soroka, who ranked in the 22nd percentile in xERA (4.59), 4th percentile in walk rate (12.7%), and 14th percentile in barrel rate (9.7%) across 79.2 innings last season. Soroka surrendered a 1.42 HR/9 or higher and a 42.6% flyball rate or higher to both sides of the plate in 2024, so I'll be mixing and matching players from the Blue Jays in this matchup -- even the back end of the lineup guys like Will Wagner ($2,600), Nathan Lukes ($2,300), and Alan Roden ($2,200).

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Yandy Diaz ($2,900), Brandon Lowe ($3,100), Jonathan Aranda ($2,500), and Junior Caminero ($2,900)

Carmen Mlodzinski is a relief pitcher that the Pittsburgh Pirates stretched out during Spring Training to become part of the rotation, but he was underwhelming last season, residing in the 35th percentile in average exit velocity (89.3 MPH) and 42nd percentile in strikeout rate (22.0%). Brandon Lowe is my favorite player to target from the Tampa Bay Rays, as he's sporting the second-best average exit velocity (101.9 MPH), eighth-highest barrel rate (30.0%), and third-best xSLG (1.115) among players with three batted ball events to begin the season.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Ian Happ ($3,300), Kyle Tucker ($4,200), Michael Busch ($2,800), and Matt Shaw ($2,300)

Despite it being a bit chilly at Sutter Health Park -- where the Oakland Athletics will be playing home games for the next couple of years -- winds are still blowing out, and the Chicago Cubs will face a pitcher in Joey Estes that recorded a dismal 55.5% flyball rate, 9.7% barrel rate, and just a 16.9% strikeout rate in 2024. Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker are enticing options at the top of Chicago's order, but I also like Michael Busch hitting out of the cleanup spot and Matt Shaw as a potential wraparound stacking piece.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP on any MLB game(s) taking place on March 31st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.