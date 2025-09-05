FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 9/5/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Chris Sale ($10,400)

Despite a hefty salary, Chris Sale still looks like a play on Friday night. He's projected the most FanDuel points (FDPs) among pitchers on Friday at 37.1, and he's averaged 51.0 FDPs per game over his previous seven starts. Alongside his excellent 3.05 SIERA and 3.13 xFIP, Sale carries a 31.5 K% (93rd percentile) while totaling 9.3 strikeouts per outing paired with a 0.98 ERA in his last four starts. With the Seattle Mariners holding baseball's sixth-highest strikeout rate, more gaudy numbers should be ahead for Sale.

Nick Pivetta ($9,600)

The Colorado Rockies remain a favorable matchup with the sixth-fewest runs scored, fifth-lowest wOBA (.299), and second-worst wRC+ (76) over the last 30 days. While Nick Pivetta has a $9,600 salary, he's a known commodity thanks to 3.62 SIERA and a 2.95 ERA over his last six starts. He's projected 34.1 FDPs and has reached at least 37 FDPs in three of his last four. After logging 7.7 Ks per game over his last three, more strikeouts could be ahead with Colorado touting the fifth-highest K% over the last 14 days.

Gavin Williams ($8,300)

Among starters with a sub-$9,000 salary, I'm circling Gavin Williams. His 23.6 K% (59th percentile) is nothing special, but he still carries a 3.26 ERA. Williams has concerning advanced numbers -- such as a 4.49 SIERA and 4.20 xFIP. However, he's posted an xFIP of 3.54 or lower in four of his last seven starts. Furthermore, he's produced at least 37 FDPs in four of his previous six starts. The Tampa Bay Rays are in the bottom half of wOBA and wRC+ over the last 30 days, giving us an angle for Williams to keep providing solid value.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,400), Mookie Betts ($3,300), and Teoscar Hernandez ($3,200)

Dean Kremer of the Baltimore Orioles has been sliding over his last two starts with a dreadful 14.63 ERA during the span. His xFIPs of 4.19 and 6.62 over the last two are only adding to Kremer's concerning 4.25 SIERA and 4.19 xFIP. Ranked in the 44th percentile of barrel rate allowed, Kremer has stumbled against sluggers by giving up 1.22 home runs per nine innings pitched (HR/9). The Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded with sluggers, sitting in the top three of SLG and ISO on the season. Batters capable of launching extra-base hits -- including Shohei Ohtani (.328 ISO) and Teoscar Hernandez (.202 ISO) -- should be on our radars.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,100), Ketel Marte ($3,900), and Geraldo Perdomo ($3,800)

While Payton Tolle shined with a 2.71 SIERA in his MLB debut, the Arizona Diamondbacks are more than capable of exposing an inexperienced rookie. Arizona has the 6th-most runs against left-handed pitchers paired with the 11th-highest wOBA and 12th-best wRC+ in the split. Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo are switch hitters drawing my attention. Marte bats .268 against lefities while Perdomo is raking to the tune of .329 in the split. With both players in the 85th percentile of K%, Marte and Perdomo can avoid one of Tolle's clear strengths -- striking out the opposition.

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Rafael Devers ($3,900), Willy Adames ($3,700), Heliot Ramos ($3,300), and Matt Chapman ($3,200)

After totaling 7.9 runs per game over the last 10 games, the San Francisco Giants' batting order is a clear target. The lineup faces a vulnerable starter in Michael McGreevy, who carries a 4.50 SIERA and 4.24 xFIP. He also touts an underwhelming 14.0 K% (3rd percentile), helping ease the Giants' 14th-highest K% over the last 30 days. Rafael Devers (.268 BA) and Heliot Ramos (.271 BA) could prove to be a successful stack thanks to exceptional numbers against right-handed hurlers.

Enter a chance to win two World Series tickets and travel accommodations! Step up to the plate and take a short quiz on responsible betting to join the sweepstakes. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.