FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 9/27/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

The highest salaries on the main slate are held by Carlos Rodon ($10,600), Jose Berrios ($10,000), Sean Manaea ($9,900), Max Fried ($9,500), and Pablo Lopez ($9,400). Our MLB DFS projections have Lopez (38.1) and Rodon (34.2) with the most forecasted FanDuel points (FDP) for tonight.

Lopez is an obvious target with the most projected points while holding the fifth-highest salary. He has the most projected strikeouts (7.15), which is fueled by the Baltimore Orioles logging 8.8 strikeouts over their last four games. Plus, Baltimore is scoring only 3.9 runs per game over the last 10.

For Rodon, his opponent -- the Pittsburgh Pirates -- have the third-lowest implied total of the night at 3.36. The Pirates are logging only 2.1 runs over their last seven games, and Rodon posted single-game xFIPs under his season average of 4.05 in six of his previous seven outings. Pittsburgh even carries the 11th-highest strikeout percentage (K%) in baseball over the last 30 days, adding more upside to the Rodon play.

Fried isn't too shabby, either, at $9,500. He has the third-highest projected FDP (33.1), and Fried has posted at least 34.0 FDP in three of his last four starts. The Kansas City Royals are carrying the lowest implied total of the night (3.33). Kansas City is tied for the fewest runs scored over the last 30 days.

Bryan Woo ($8,700) has a more affordable salary as he takes on the Oakland Athletics, who carry the second-lowest implied total on Friday (3.35). The A's are logging only 2.5 runs per game over their last six. Oakland also has the ninth-highest K% over the last 30 days, too.

Frankie Montas ($7,800) is also worth a look after logging single-game xFIPs of 3.05 or lower in three of his last four. The New York Mets have mustered up only two runs or fewer in three of their last four. Montas has reached eight strikeouts in three of his previous four contests, as well.

Stacks to Target

