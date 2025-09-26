FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 9/26/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Quinn Priester, Brewers ($9,100)

One could argue Quinn Priester's matchup could be challenging with the Cincinnati Reds sitting one game back from the final National League Wild Card spot. However, the Reds have the 15th-lowest wOBA (.310) and 11th-fewest wRC+ (93) over the last 30 days. Cincinnati's eighth-highest strikeout percentage (K%) during the span should also help boost Priester's 20.3 K% (32nd percentile). The Milwaukee Brewers' starter could get a lot of easy outs as he sits in the 94th percentile of ground ball rate, and the Reds have the 10th-highest mark on the season. Priester has posted xFIPs of 3.42 or lower in three of his last four starts while totaling 36.5 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game during the span.

Slade Cecconi, Guardians ($8,800)

Slade Cecconi's 4.18 SIERA and 4.07 xFIP are nothing to write home about, but he's posted xFIPs of 3.09 or lower in three of his last six starts. Furthermore, Cecconi has a 3.32 ERA in the six-game split compared to his 4.15 ERA on the season. His projection sits at 26.8 FDPs, and he's totaling 31.7 FDPs over his last six appearances. The Texas Rangers are a favorable matchup with the 10th-lowest wOBA (.301) and wRC+ (93) over the last 30 days.

Trevor McDonald, Giants ($6,000)

In his debut as a starter for the San Francisco Giants, Trevor McDonald allowed only one earned run in six innings while recording 28 FDPs. He has the lowest salary among starters tonight ($6,000), but our projections give McDonald the second-most FDPs on the slate (31.2) paired with the top value. He should benefit from facing a Colorado Rockies batting order, which has the fourth-lowest wOBA (.284) and fewest wRC+ (66) over the last 30 days. It even has the third-highest K% during the span (31.7%), providing more lift to the McDonald play.

Stacks to Target

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Rafael Devers ($3,900), Willy Adames ($3,600), Matt Chapman ($3,300), and Heliot Ramos ($3,100)

As usual, the Colorado Rockies are putting a vulnerable starter in the mound with German Marquez. His season-long marks -- including a 6.49 ERA, 5.17 SIERA, and 5.20 xFIP -- all cause obvious concern. His numbers have jumped over his last five starts, touting a 9.89 ERA and xFIPs of 5.98 or higher in three of the five outings. The San Francisco Giants are tied for the seventh-highest wOBA (.325) and sixth-most wRC+ (110) in the last 30 days. Willy Adames (28 home runs) and Matt Chapman (21 home runs) stand out as options to expose Marquez's 1.55 home runs allowed per nine innings pitched (HR/9).

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Spencer Torkelson ($3,200), Gleyber Torres ($3,100), and Javier Baez ($2,600)

Tied for the seventh-lowest wOBA (.291) along with the sixth-fewest wRC+ (85) over the last 30 days makes the Detroit Tigers a shaky batting order to target. However, it touts the second-highest wOBA (.335) and wRC+ (115) against southpaws this season. The Boston Red Sox's Kyle Harrison is a meh left-handed starter with a 3.96 SIERA and 3.98 xFIP. He even posted xFIPs of 4.22 or higher in four of his last six starts. Gleyber Torres (158 wRC+), Spencer Torkelson (141 wRC+), and Javier Baez (110 wRC+) are a few bats to target thanks to their exceptional wRC+ totals against southpaws.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Juan Soto ($4,200), Francisco Lindor ($3,900), Pete Alonso ($3,500), and Brandon Nimmo ($3,200)

Over the last 30 days, the New York Mets carry the fourth-highest wOBA (.338) and wRC+ (120) in baseball. This batting order has flourished against righties, touting the most wRC+ (119) in the split this season. Juan Soto (176 wRC+), Pete Alonso (154 wRC+), Francisco Lindor (141 wRC+), and Brandon Nimmo (119 wRC+) have all posted gaudy numbers against right-handed hurlers. Sandy Alcantara sports a 4.37 SIERA and 4.21 xFIP while allowing a .315 wOBA against lefties.

