FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 6/6/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Schwellenbach, Braves ($9,900)

I am prioritizing bats tonight, which means I'm looking to save some salary at pitcher. That's why I have Spencer Schwellenbach as my SP1 over Tarik Skubal ($11,000). Plus, Skubal has a difficult matchup with the Chicago Cubs, so it's not like he's a stone-cold lock for 40-plus FanDuel points. As for Schwellenbach, he's at the San Francisco Giants and can stay hot as he's put up 52 and 62 FanDuel points over his last two outings. His 3.18 SIERA and 13.2% swinging-strike rate are top-shelf numbers.

Ben Brown, Cubs ($8,300)

Ben Brown is far from safe, but with Brown at a value salary, I'm OK with chasing his upside. Brown has three outings with at least 40 FanDuel points this year, and when his slider is cooking, he can be lethal. We saw just that in his most recent appearance as he fanned nine in six innings of one-hit ball versus the Cincinnati Reds. Brown's underlying numbers are superb -- 3.19 SIERA, 28.0% K rate and 13.3% swinging-strike rate -- and that gives me the confidence to roll him out there against a solid Detroit Tigers offense.

Seth Lugo, Royals ($8,900)

A year ago, we would've been all over Seth Lugo at $8,900 against the Chicago White Sox. Although Lugo having a bad year so far, I'm still into him tonight thanks to the lovely matchup. Lugo's swinging-strike rate has plummeted to 7.5% this season, and he's been tagged for 1.65 homers per nine. But the White Sox are last in wOBA against RHP (.286), and Lugo put up 30 FanDuel points on them three starts ago. He's a viable salary-saving option.

Stacks to Target

New York Mets

Players to Target: Pete Alonso ($4,500), Juan Soto ($4,300), Brandon Nimmo ($3,600) and Jeff McNeil ($3,200)

The New York Mets are at Coors against Antonio Senzatela and have been handed a gaudy 6.9-run implied total. It's safe to say they're in their own tier today. With that said, they'll also be super popular. Brandon Nimmo will likely hit leadoff if Francisco Lindor is out, and Jeff McNeil brings some much-needed cap relief to the table while being able to slot in at 2B and OF.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Cal Raleigh ($4,000), Rowdy Tellez ($2,400), Jorge Polanco ($2,800) and Julio Rodriguez ($3,400)

A date with Kyle Hendricks is on tap for the Seattle Mariners, resulting in the M's owning a 5.3-run implied total. If you fade Cal Raleigh, it's not too hard to fit in Seattle alongside the Mets as no other Mariners have a salary above $3,400. Rowdy Tellez is one of my favorite value sticks today as he's got a 49.5% fly-ball rate versus RHP. Polanco is also killing it in the split, producing a .356 wOBA and 39.3% hard-hit rate.

Athletics

Players to Target: Lawrence Butler ($3,300), Brent Rooker ($3,300), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,100) and JJ Bleday ($2,600)

The Athletics might go a little overlooked because the team on the other side of this game, the Baltimore Orioles (5.6), has a higher implied total than the Athletics (5.2) do, but I love this spot for the A's against Dean Kremer. Kremer is giving up a 40.3% fly-ball rate overall with a lowly 17.5% strikeout rate. Lefties have nuked him for a .393 wOBA and 1.80 jacks per nine, putting Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom and JJ Bleday in a money spot. Our Skyler Carlin has Butler listed as one of today's best home run picks.

