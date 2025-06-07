Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 7

The Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers is a game to watch on a Saturday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MARQ

MLB Network, FDSDET and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Jameson Taillon

Keider Montero vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Tigers (41-23), Cubs (39-23)

Tigers (41-23), Cubs (39-23) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.23%

51.23% Tigers Win Probability: 48.77%

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SNET

MNNT and SNET Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Kevin Gausman

Chris Paddack vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Twins (34-28), Blue Jays (33-29)

Twins (34-28), Blue Jays (33-29) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.51%

50.51% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.49%

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA

FDSMW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Erick Fedde vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Cardinals (34-28), Dodgers (38-25)

Cardinals (34-28), Dodgers (38-25) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.37%

60.37% Cardinals Win Probability: 39.63%

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob deGrom

Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Nationals (30-33), Rangers (29-35)

Nationals (30-33), Rangers (29-35) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.07%

54.07% Nationals Win Probability: 45.93%

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Bryce Elder

Logan Webb vs. Bryce Elder Records: Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34)

Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34) Giants Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Braves Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 59.23%

59.23% Braves Win Probability: 40.77%

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Ranger Suarez

Andrew Heaney vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Pirates (23-40), Phillies (37-25)

Pirates (23-40), Phillies (37-25) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.97%

55.97% Pirates Win Probability: 44.03%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC

CHSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Michael Wacha

Adrian Houser vs. Michael Wacha Records: White Sox (20-43), Royals (33-30)

White Sox (20-43), Royals (33-30) Royals Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 56.97%

56.97% White Sox Win Probability: 43.03%

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN

CLEG and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Hunter Brown

Gavin Williams vs. Hunter Brown Records: Guardians (33-28), Astros (34-28)

Guardians (33-28), Astros (34-28) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.42%

57.42% Guardians Win Probability: 42.58%

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL

FDSSUN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Ryan Weathers

Taj Bradley vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Rays (34-29), Marlins (23-38)

Rays (34-29), Marlins (23-38) Rays Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.38%

61.38% Marlins Win Probability: 38.62%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and ARID

FDSOH and ARID Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Ryne Nelson

Nick Martínez vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31)

Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.14%

53.14% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.86%

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Stephen Kolek

José Quintana vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26)

Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.72%

53.72% Brewers Win Probability: 46.28%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Garrett Crochet

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Yankees (38-23), Red Sox (30-34)

Yankees (38-23), Red Sox (30-34) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.17%

55.17% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.83%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

FDSW and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Luis Castillo

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Luis Castillo Records: Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29)

Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.49%

60.49% Angels Win Probability: 39.51%

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNY

COLR and SNY Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Clay Holmes

Carson Palmquist vs. Clay Holmes Records: Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24)

Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24) Mets Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 76.83%

76.83% Rockies Win Probability: 23.17%

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN

NBCS-CA and MASN Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Charlie Morton

Luis Severino vs. Charlie Morton Records: Athletics (24-40), Orioles (25-36)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.59%

54.59% Orioles Win Probability: 45.41%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.