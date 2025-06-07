FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 7

The Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers is a game to watch on a Saturday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Jameson Taillon
  • Records: Tigers (41-23), Cubs (39-23)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 51.23%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 48.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Twins (34-28), Blue Jays (33-29)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 50.51%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Cardinals (34-28), Dodgers (38-25)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.37%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 39.63%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Nationals (30-33), Rangers (29-35)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 54.07%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 45.93%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 59.23%
  • Braves Win Probability: 40.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Pirates (23-40), Phillies (37-25)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.97%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 44.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: White Sox (20-43), Royals (33-30)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -166
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 56.97%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 43.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Hunter Brown
  • Records: Guardians (33-28), Astros (34-28)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 57.42%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 42.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Ryan Weathers
  • Records: Rays (34-29), Marlins (23-38)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 61.38%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 38.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 53.14%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Stephen Kolek
  • Records: Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 53.72%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Garrett Crochet
  • Records: Yankees (38-23), Red Sox (30-34)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 55.17%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 44.83%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 60.49%
  • Angels Win Probability: 39.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Clay Holmes
  • Records: Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -290
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 76.83%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 23.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Charlie Morton
  • Records: Athletics (24-40), Orioles (25-36)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 54.59%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup