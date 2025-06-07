Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 7
The Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers is a game to watch on a Saturday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Tigers (41-23), Cubs (39-23)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.23%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Twins (34-28), Blue Jays (33-29)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.51%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.49%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Cardinals (34-28), Dodgers (38-25)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.37%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 39.63%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Nationals (30-33), Rangers (29-35)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.07%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.93%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -174
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 59.23%
- Braves Win Probability: 40.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Pirates (23-40), Phillies (37-25)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.97%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.03%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: White Sox (20-43), Royals (33-30)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -166
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 56.97%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.03%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Guardians (33-28), Astros (34-28)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.42%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Rays (34-29), Marlins (23-38)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.38%
- Marlins Win Probability: 38.62%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.14%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.72%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Yankees (38-23), Red Sox (30-34)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.17%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.49%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.51%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -290
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 76.83%
- Rockies Win Probability: 23.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Athletics (24-40), Orioles (25-36)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.59%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.