Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (37-25) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-132) | PIT: (+112)

PHI: (-132) | PIT: (+112) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 4-0, 2.72 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-4, 3.39 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (4-0) for the Phillies and Andrew Heaney (3-4) for the Pirates. Suarez's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Pirates have a 4-7-0 ATS record in Heaney's 11 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-6 record in Heaney's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +112, and Philadelphia is -132 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Phillies are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +125 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -150.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Pirates on June 7, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 31 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 27-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 60 opportunities.

In 60 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 30-30-0 against the spread.

The Pirates are 17-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 10-21 (32.3%).

The Pirates have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-34-3).

The Pirates have covered 45% of their games this season, going 27-33-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.387) and total hits (59) this season. He's batting .260 batting average while slugging .559.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .445 this season. He's batting .300.

His batting average is 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Bryce Harper is batting .258 with a .446 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 67 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Castellanos heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 45 hits with a .352 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both categories. He's batting .230 and slugging .469.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 45th and he is 48th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .367 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .232 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 127th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .249 with nine doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .303.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/19/2024: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/14/2024: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/12/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

