Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (33-29) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-28)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SNET

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 3.82 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 2-5, 3.58 ERA

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (5-4) for the Blue Jays and Chris Paddack (2-5) for the Twins. Gausman's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have a 4-7-0 ATS record in Paddack's 11 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 3-3 record in Paddack's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.5%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Toronto is +146 to cover the runline.

The Blue Jays-Twins game on June 7 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (60.9%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 14 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 61 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 38-23-0 against the spread in their 61 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have a 9-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45% of those games).

Minnesota is 9-11 (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 60 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-34-4).

The Twins have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 34-26-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 63 hits. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit eight homers this season while driving in 35 runs. He's batting .279 this season and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 37th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging in the majors.

Bichette brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 46 hits. He is batting .250 this season and 22 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 54 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Kirk has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three walks and five RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has a .424 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Byron Buxton's 49 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Ty France is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Harrison Bader is hitting .262 with seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

