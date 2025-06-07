Cardinals vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (34-28) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet LA

Cardinals vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | LAD: (+102)

STL: (-120) | LAD: (+102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cardinals vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-5, 3.82 ERA vs Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-4, 2.39 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Erick Fedde (3-5, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.39 ERA). Fedde and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fedde's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Dodgers have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Yamamoto's 12 starts with a set spread. The Dodgers have not been a moneyline underdog when Yamamoto starts this season.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.4%)

Cardinals vs Dodgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Cardinals, Los Angeles is the underdog at +102, and St. Louis is -120 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Dodgers are +155 to cover, while the Cardinals are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Over/Under

Cardinals versus Dodgers, on June 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 11-4 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 62 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 33-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Dodgers have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 5-5 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Dodgers have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-25-1).

The Dodgers have a 28-34-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (72) this season. He has a .314 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .250 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging in the majors.

Nolan Arenado has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Masyn Winn has six home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up 72 hits with a .648 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Dodgers. He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .389.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Mookie Betts has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .363.

Andy Pages is batting .289 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

