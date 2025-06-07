Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (34-29) vs. Miami Marlins (23-38)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSFL

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

TB: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 4-5, 3.95 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-1, 2.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-5) to the mound, while Ryan Weathers (1-1) will take the ball for the Marlins. When Bradley starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Bradley's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Marlins have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Weathers' starts. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in Weathers' four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61.4%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +130 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Rays are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +134 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -162.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Marlins on June 7 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 62 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 31-31-0 against the spread in their 62 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 19-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.5% of those games).

Miami has gone 10-19 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (34.5%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-28-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 32-29-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.528) and total hits (61) this season. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among all qualifying players, he is 107th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is slashing .324/.413/.500 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .913.

Brandon Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 55 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .446.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has put up an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .485, and has 58 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .282).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 32nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 120th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .253 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Otto Lopez is batting .228 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

6/6/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/30/2024: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/5/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2024: 9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/30/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/29/2023: 11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

