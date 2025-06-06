3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 6/6/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Randy Vasquez was getting lucky in the home run department earlier in the season, with zero dingers given up in each of his first five starts for the San Diego Padres. Vasquez's luck has seemingly run out recently, though, as he's surrendered at least one home run in five consecutive outings.

Across his first 12 starts and 58.2 innings pitched this season, Vasquez is permitting a .393 wOBA, 2.03 HR/9, and 50.0% flyball rate to left-handed hitters (compared to a .277 wOBA, 0.56 HR/9, and 36.2% flyball rate to right-handed hitters), which makes Christian Yelich an enticing option in the home run market. Yelich has excelled versus right-handed pitchers this year to the tune of a .371 wOBA, 138 wRC+, and .268 ISO.

The form is also fantastic for Yelich, who has at least one hit in 11 straight outings, and he's totaled 7 multi-hit games, 6 homers, and 15 RBIs during that span. Additionally, Yelich is producing the 8th-best wOBA (.493), 8th-best wRC+ (221), 29th-best ISO (.283), and 7th-highest HR/FB rate (36.4%) over the last 14 days.

Antonio Senzatela has been arguably the worst starting pitcher in the majors this season, and he'll be tasked with facing the New York Mets in back-to-back starts, but he'll square off against them at Coors Field on Friday. Through 12 starts and 58.0 innings pitched, Senzatela is ranked in the 2nd percentile in xERA (7.22), 1st percentile in strikeout rate (11.0%), 19th percentile in barrel rate (10.8%), and 12th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.4%).

While listing Pete Alonso seems a bit lazy, these are fantastic odds for one of the best power hitters in baseball, especially at Coors Field and with Senzatela displaying reverse splits on the bump. Senzatela is sporting a woeful 2.51 HR/9 and 38.7% flyball rate to right-handed sluggers, and those metrics climb to 3.21 HR/9 and 38.8% flyball rate when he's taken on righties at home.

Alonso has torched right-handed pitchers on the road in 2025, logging a .468 wOBA, 208 wRC+, and .375 ISO in that split. Despite weather being a potential concern at Coors Field on Friday, I'm willing to take a chance on Alonso going yard for the fifth time in his last six games given the matchup and venue.

Although Dean Kremer has coughed up zero dingers over his last three starts, he's still in the 36th percentile in xERA (4.18) and 42nd percentile in barrel rate (9.0%), and he'll be taking the mound on Friday at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. Kremer is also giving up a .393 wOBA, 1.80 HR/9, and 41.3% flyball rate versus lefties, paving the way for Lawrence Butler to do damage out of the leadoff spot for the Athletics.

Against right-handed pitchers this season, Butler is registering a .382 wOBA, 149 wRC+, and .218 ISO. Butler has also notched a .366 wOBA, 139 wRC+, and .243 ISO at home (compared to a .338 wOBA, 119 wRC+, and .160 ISO on the road), so he's certainly taken advantage of the A's playing at a minor-league venue.

Once Kremer exits Friday's contest, Butler will get to tee off against a Baltimore Orioles bullpen that has the seventh-worst HR/9 (1.33), fourth-worst barrel rate (10.7%), and fifth-worst hard-hit rate (42.9%) over the last 14 days. With temperatures approaching 90 degrees and winds blowing out at Sutter Health Park on Friday, Butler is in a premier spot to send a baseball over the fence.

