FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 4/25/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10,800)

It's still early in the season, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the most dominant starters in baseball so far, ranking in the 91st percentile in xERA (2.18), 84th percentile in xBA (.202), and 94th percentile in strikeout rate (35.2%) over his first 5 starts and 29.0 innings pitched. Yamamoto has posted 55-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back starts, and as long as he can get past Oneil Cruz on Friday, he should cruise against a Pittsburgh Pirates team that is logging the 6th-worst wOBA (.294), 5th-worst wRC+ (83), 5th-worst ISO (.116), and 10th-highest strikeout rate (22.7%) against right-handed pitching.

Logan Gilbert ($10,400)

There won't be a shortage of stud pitching options available on Friday's slate, with Logan Gilbert set to face a Miami Marlins squad that is registering the 10th-worst wOBA (.311), 7th-worst wRC+ (94), 11th-worst ISO (.135), and 3rd-highest strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers. Among pitchers with 20-plus innings under their belt to begin the season, Gilbert boasts the best SIERA (1.91), best xFIP (1.62), and highest strikeout rate (38.0%).

Hayden Wesneski ($8,300)

On a bigger slate, Hayden Wesneski could be overlooked due to the variety of pitching options, but the 27-year-old righty's underlying metrics show that he's been a rock-solid starter thus far, producing the 15th-best SIERA (2.90), 18th-best xFIP (2.99), 11th-best WHIP (0.87), and 22nd-highest strikeout rate (27.8%) of pitchers that have tossed 20-plus innings. Although there is some risk with Wesneski sitting in the 12th percentile in barrel rate (13.3%) and 8th percentile in hard-hit rate (50.0%), those concerning benchmarks could be suppressed at Kauffman Stadium (25th in home run park factor over the past three years) against a Kansas City Royals lineup that is surprisingly notching the second-worst wOBA (.274), third-worst wRC+ (73), and worst ISO (.099) in the league.

Luis Severino ($8,100)

By default, Luis Severino figures to be the most popular salary-saving option at pitcher due to the Chicago White Sox recording the worst wOBA (.267), second-worst wRC+ (72), third-worst ISO (.107), and eighth-highest strikeout rate (23.9%) in the majors. While I may lean toward Wesneski a bit more if Severino is heavily rostered, Severino has tallied 32-plus FDPs in back-to-back starts, and he's given up a combined 7 hits and 2 earned runs during that span.

Stacks to Target

Athletics

Players to Target: Lawrence Butler ($3,300), Brent Rooker ($3,400), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,700), Shea Langeliers ($3,300)

At the moment, the projected starter for the White Sox on Friday is Sean Burke, who is in the 1st percentile in xERA (8.85), 12th percentile in strikeout rate (14.7%), and 5th percentile in barrel rate (17.3%). Besides the fact that the Athletics are registering the fourth-best wOBA (.328), fourth-best wRC+ (116), and sixth-best ISO (.179) in the majors, Chicago's bullpen is notching the ninth-worst xFIP (4.32), third-worst HR/9 (1.49), and fifth-worst barrel rate (11.1%), so we'll want exposure to their entire batting order if we're making multiple lineups.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Ben Rice ($3,600), Aaron Judge ($4,500), Cody Bellinger ($2,900), and Trent Grisham ($2,900)

Jose Berrios will bring his 30th percentile xERA (4.69), 38th percentile strikeout rate (19.8%), and 14th percentile barrel rate (13.1%) to the Bronx on Friday, which could certainly get him into trouble against a New York Yankees lineup that has the second-best wOBA (.353), best wRC+ (134), and best ISO (.204) in the league. Given the fact that the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen is notching the second-worst barrel rate (12.1%) and seventh-worst hard-hit rate (41.7%), I like the idea of using a wraparound stack with Trent Grisham or Jasson Dominguez -- depending on which one of them starts.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Edouard Julien ($2,200), Byron Buxton ($3,600), Luke Keaschall ($2,800), and Trevor Larnach ($2,800)

When looking at pitchers with 20-plus innings pitched to begin the 2025 campaign, Kyle Hendricks possesses the fourth-worst SIERA (5.33), eighth-worst xFIP (5.14), and seventh-lowest strikeout rate (12.7%), putting the Minnesota Twins in a stellar spot at home on Friday. Hendricks can be a frustrating pitcher to target in DFS due to his 77th percentile barrel rate (4.8%) and 95th percentile hard-hit rate (25.8%), but he doesn't miss many bats, and the Twins provide us with much-needed salary relief across most of their lineup.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Julio Rodriguez ($3,500), Cal Raleigh ($3,300), Randy Arozarena ($3,400), and Luke Raley ($2,500)

Although the Seattle Mariners would be higher on my recommended stacks list if they weren't playing at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park on Friday, they still deserve some attention ahead of a matchup versus Cal Quantrill and the bullpen of the Miami Marlins. Along with Quantrill residing in the 4th percentile in xERA (7.01), 1st percentile in strikeout rate (9.8%), 27th percentile in barrel rate (10.9%), and 24th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.9%), Miami's bullpen is posting the worst SIERA (4.53), worst xFIP (4.90), ninth-worst barrel rate (9.4%), and lowest strikeout rate (18.6%).

All customers get a Profit Boost for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on any MLB game happening April 25th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.