FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Tuesday 8/20/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Even on a whopper of a 13-game main slate, expect the field to concentrate around one arm: Robbie Ray ($9,700).

The Chicago White Sox have just been impossibly bad against southpaws in the past 30 days, posting a horrific .482 team OPS and 27.0% strikeout rate in the split. Ray's upside is obvious with a 32.6% K rate himself in 21.0 innings completed thus far, and his 6.00 ERA is less indicative of his current performance than an above-average skill-interactive ERA (3.76) and hard-hit rate allowed (33.3%).

Even so, the lefty's 2.57 HR/9 allowed allow the possibility to be shelled, and worthy alternatives do exist.

Javier Assad ($7,700) might be my favorite when upside -- not stability -- is his issue at a value salary that allows elite stacks. Assad's opponent, the Detroit Tigers, have a measly 77 wRC+ and 24.5% strikeout rate against righties in the past month, and winds are expected to blow in at Wrigley tonight. That wraps all into a tiny 3.41 implied total for Detroit. The low-risk sinkerballer's SIERA (4.79) isn't great, but he's a high-floor option who avoids hard contact (37.2% rate allowed).

It might be surprising to learn the Los Angeles Angels are a brutal matchup for Cole Ragans ($10,800), per their .726 team OPS and 19.8% K rate against lefties in the last 30 days. At salary, I'm leaning toward leaving the lefty behind in cash games even though his skill (3.41 SIERA) and K upside (29.8% rate) have largely proven to withstand any matchup.

A couple of other pivots are Luis Gil ($9,600) and Cody Bradford ($8,300).

Gil seems like a bounce-back candidate after getting shelled by the White Sox in his last start, and Cleveland hasn't hit righties at all in the past month (league-worst .627 team OPS). As for Bradford, the Pittsburgh Pirates' 31.1% K rate against lefties in the past 30 days opens the door to the surprisingly effective southpaw (3.94 SIERA). With a quality start the goal for his salary, Bradford's ability to limit hard contact (36.2%) should blend well with the Buccos' tendency to whiff.

Stacks to Target

