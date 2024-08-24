FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Saturday 8/24/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

I'm not one to blindly accept a top pitching option, but when you're combining ostensibly the very best pitcher in baseball into the very worst team across MLB in his split, the paths to failure shrivel quickly.

That, of course, is Tarik Skubal ($11,500), who has starred this season to the tune of a 2.83 expected ERA (xERA), .211 expected batting average allowed (xBA), 30.1% strikeout rate, and 34.6% hard-hit rate allowed. All of those marks are 80th percentile or better in baseball among qualifiers. Skubal then draws the pitiful Chicago White Sox, who sport a pitiful, league-worst .478 team OPS against lefties in the past 30 days with a 27.6% K rate.

Deviating from Skubal in tournaments comes down to the percentage chance that he gets shelled, which seems low. Even then, the alternatives aren't ideal. Pablo Lopez ($9,500) and Clayton Kershaw ($9,200) are the names that stand out and invite a different build.

Lopez has been "regress to his peripherals" guy with a 4.47 ERA that's never quite turned into a 3.56 xERA, and it's been issues with the long ball (1.40 HR/9 allowed) as to why. He's hosting the St. Louis Cardinals, and while St. Louis .698 team OPS against righties in the past 30 days is far from intimidating, they've also struck out just 17.6% of the time (fourth-lowest in MLB) within these parameters.

Kershaw, to me, is the superior argument. The opposing Tampa Bay Rays offloaded most of their talent at the deadline, so their .679 team OPS and 25.8% strikeout rate against southpaws in the past month are pretty legitimate. The Los Angeles Dodgers' franchise lefty has found his footing with just two earned runs allowed over his last 16.1 innings -- and 13 Ks.

Nonetheless, this position was a pretty quick click onto Skubal when building out my own single-entry lineup.

Stacks to Target

