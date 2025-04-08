FanDuel Golf Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Top 5, 10, or 20 Finish Bets at The Masters

The 2025 Masters Golf Tournament takes place this week from historic Augusta National. To celebrate, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get one 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “Top 5 Finish (incl. ties)", “Top 10 Finish (incl. ties)” and/or “Top 20 Finish (incl. ties)” wager for the Masters Golf Tournament!

Check out FanDuel Research's complete Masters coverage here, including the 2025 Masters schedule and our top Masters DFS picks on FanDuel.

The Masters odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Your Profit Boost Token may be used on a “Top 5 Finish (incl. ties)", “Top 10 Finish (incl. ties)” and/or “Top 20 Finish (incl. ties)” wager for the Masters Golf Tournament! Wager must be placed prior to 7:00 AM on Thursday, April 10th to qualify.

Parlays are eligible as long as all legs consist of “Top 5 Finish (incl. ties), “Top 10 Finish (incl. ties)” and/or “Top 20 Finish (incl. ties)” wagers.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.