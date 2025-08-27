FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Player Prop Futures

FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!

Have a hunch about what's going to happen this football season? This is the best time to place your futures wagers! FanDuel Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.

From 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (ET), you can use a 50% Profit Boost on select player milestone NFL futures markets!

NFL Player Milestones Betting Odds

Here are a few of the top NFL player milestone markets, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. All player milestone odds eligible for this FanDuel promotion are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

4000+ Regular Season Passing Yards 2025-26 4000+ Regular Season Passing Yards 2025-26 Joe Burrow -210 Patrick Mahomes -125 Jared Goff +100 Brock Purdy +105 Matthew Stafford +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

1000+ Regular Season Receiving Yards 2025-26 1000+ Regular Season Receiving Yards 2025-26 Malik Nabers -290 Drake London -280 Brian Thomas Jr. -270 Nico Collins -270 A.J. Brown -240 View more odds in Sportsbook

1000+ Regular Season Rushing Yards 2025-26 1000+ Regular Season Rushing Yards 2025-26 Bijan Robinson -300 Jonathan Taylor -290 Jahmyr Gibbs -190 De'Von Achane -190 Ashton Jeanty -180 View more odds in Sportsbook

To Throw 35+ Regular Season Passing TDs 2025-26 To Throw 35+ Regular Season Passing TDs 2025-26 Joe Burrow -110 Baker Mayfield +190 Lamar Jackson +250 Jared Goff +270 Patrick Mahomes +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

10+ Regular Season Receiving TDs 2025-26 10+ Regular Season Receiving TDs 2025-26 Ja'Marr Chase -210 Justin Jefferson -120 Amon-Ra St. Brown +120 Tee Higgins +160 Mike Evans +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

10+ Regular Season Rushing TDs 2025-26 10+ Regular Season Rushing TDs 2025-26 Jalen Hurts -220 Saquon Barkley -175 Kyren Williams -165 Josh Allen -155 Bijan Robinson -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

FanDuel Futures Day Latest News

Check out some of our top NFL player prop futures picks at FanDuel Research.

Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.

You can also join Bridget Case on YouTube where she talks about who will win the Super Bowl, NFL teams' win totals, Division winners, and more NFL futures bets. Check it out below!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.