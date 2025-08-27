FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Player Prop Futures
FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!
Have a hunch about what's going to happen this football season? This is the best time to place your futures wagers! FanDuel Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.
From 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (ET), you can use a 50% Profit Boost on select player milestone NFL futures markets!
NFL Player Milestones Betting Odds
Here are a few of the top NFL player milestone markets, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. All player milestone odds eligible for this FanDuel promotion are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
4000+ Passing Yards
1000+ Receiving Yards
1000+ Rushing Yards
35+ Passing Touchdowns
10+ Receiving Touchdowns
10+ Rushing Touchdowns
FanDuel Futures Day Latest News
Check out some of our top NFL player prop futures picks at FanDuel Research.
Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.
You can also join Bridget Case on YouTube where she talks about who will win the Super Bowl, NFL teams' win totals, Division winners, and more NFL futures bets. Check it out below!
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.