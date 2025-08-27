FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Player Prop Futures

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Player Prop Futures

FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!

Have a hunch about what's going to happen this football season? This is the best time to place your futures wagers! FanDuel Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.

From 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (ET), you can use a 50% Profit Boost on select player milestone NFL futures markets!

NFL Player Milestones Betting Odds

Here are a few of the top NFL player milestone markets, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. All player milestone odds eligible for this FanDuel promotion are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

4000+ Passing Yards

4000+ Regular Season Passing Yards 2025-26
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford

1000+ Receiving Yards

1000+ Regular Season Receiving Yards 2025-26
Malik Nabers
Drake London
Brian Thomas Jr.
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown

1000+ Rushing Yards

1000+ Regular Season Rushing Yards 2025-26
Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty

35+ Passing Touchdowns

To Throw 35+ Regular Season Passing TDs 2025-26
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes

10+ Receiving Touchdowns

10+ Regular Season Receiving TDs 2025-26
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans

10+ Rushing Touchdowns

10+ Regular Season Rushing TDs 2025-26
Jalen Hurts
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
Josh Allen
Bijan Robinson

FanDuel Futures Day Latest News

Check out some of our top NFL player prop futures picks at FanDuel Research.

Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.

You can also join Bridget Case on YouTube where she talks about who will win the Super Bowl, NFL teams' win totals, Division winners, and more NFL futures bets. Check it out below!

