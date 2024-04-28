FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Sunday 4/28/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks

Team Opp O/U Spread Implied Total Injuries LAC DAL 208.5 6 101.25 Leonard questionable NY PHI 209 4.5 102.25 Robinson questionable / Randle OUT MIL IND 216.5 10 103.25 Lillard, Antetokounmpo doubtful / Middleton probable PHX MIN 210.5 2 104.25 Allen questionable MIN PHX 210.5 -2 106.25 Anderson questionable PHI NY 209 -4.5 106.75 Embiid questionable / Melton available / Covington OUT DAL LAC 208.5 -6 107.25 Doncic questionable / Hardaway Jr. doubtful View Full Table

Guards

Luka Doncic ($12,200): After recording 1.25 FanDuel points per minute this series, the Mavericks' superstar is today's top option with a 59.0 fantasy projection at his second lowest salary in the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards ($9,900): "Ant-Man" has really emerged in the postseason, accounting for a team-high 1.29 FanDuel points per minute and a 31.1% usage rate.

Jalen Brunson ($9,800): At his median salary in the playoffs, Brunson is third among guards with a 44.8 fantasy projection. The Knicks' leading scorer ranks first among his team in fantasy output (1.10 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (36.7%).

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,500): Even after a 5.5% salary jump, Haliburton is first among guards in value with a 5.16 rating and a 49.0 fantasy projection. In 120 playoff minutes, Indiana's star is averaging 1.03 FanDuel points per minute and a 18.2% usage rate.

Tyrese Maxey ($9,300): Philadelphia's fourth-year guard ranks second among his team's starting unit in the playoffs in fantasy production (1.01 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (27.7%).

James Harden ($8,900): If Kawhi Leonard is unable to go after he was listed as questionable, "The Beard" sees a boost in his metrics, producing 1.22 FanDuel points in this split.

Mike Conley ($6,300): In his last three appearances, Conley has averaged 0.86 FanDuel points per minute and a 19.9% usage rate while his salary has moved up by 5%.

Patrick Beverley ($6,000): With the Bucks dealing with major injuries, the veteran sees a sneaky boost to 0.90 FanDuel points per minute.

Kyle Lowry ($5,700): Despite recording a 14.2% usage rate this series, Lowry is still producing 0.75 FanDuel points per minute. Even at his highest salary in the playoffs, Lowry is seventh among guards in value with a 4.58 rating and a 26.1 fantasy projection.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($5,500): Even in a bench role, Alexander-Walker has averaged 0.90 FanDuel points while seeing 30.8 minutes per game this series.

Eric Gordon ($4,800): Phoenix's shooting specialist should see more minutes if Grayson Allen is ruled out after logging 34 on Friday night. Gordon has accounted for 0.76 FanDuel points per minute in his last three games.

Pat Connaughton ($4,600) / Malik Beasley ($4,400): Both Milwaukee guards should be considered viable value options with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard unlikely to go. In 234 minutes in today's splits, Connaughton averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute and a 14.1% usage rate while Beasley has accounted for 0.52 FanDuel points per minute and a 19.7% usage rate.

Forwards

Pascal Siakam ($9,200): At his highest playoff salary, Siakam is second among forwards with a 40.9 fantasy projection versus a Milwaukee Bucks' team ranked 12th among postseason teams in defensive rating. Indiana's big man leads his team's starting unit in fantasy production (1.36 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (28.4%).

Kevin Durant ($9,000): KD is second among forwards in value with a 4.77 rating and a 43.0 fantasy projection after his salary dropped to his lowest point in the playoffs.

Khris Middleton ($8,800): After a monster performance in Game 3, Middleton rates as an optimal option in all formats a lead offensive role with today's rotation. The 32-year old has averaged a robust 1.45 FanDuel points per minute and a 33.5% usage rate in today's splits.

Bobby Portis ($8,000): Milwaukee's big also sees an increase in his production with today's rotation, accounting for 1.35 FanDuel points per minute and a 31.0% usage rate.

Paul George ($8,000): PG should not be overlooked if Kawhi Leonard is inactive, recording 1.23 FanDuel points per minute and a 31.2% usage rate.

Josh Hart ($7,900) / Isaiah Hartenstein ($7,200): New York's versatile forward has been extremely effective in the playoffs, recording 1.01 FanDuel points per minute while Hartenstein has produced a team-high 1.11 mark.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,500): While Towns has been somewhat limited, averaging 24.6 minutes in the first three games against Phoenix, KAT has been efficient, recording 1.24 FanDuel points per minute.

Aaron Nesmith ($6,600): In 116 postseason minutes, Nesmith has accounted for 0.73 FanDuel points per minute and a 15.2% usage rate.

Jaden McDaniels ($5,000): After a 5.6% salary decrease, Minnesota's forward is ninth among his position with a 4.47 rating and a 22.3 fantasy projection.

Jae Crowder ($3,700): The 33-year old should see an increased role with today's short-handed rotation while averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute and a 19.0% usage rate in today's split.

Centers

Joel Embiid ($11,700): Despite dealing with several physical ailments, Philadelphia's dominant center has carried his team, recording 1.44 FanDuel points per minute and a 37.7% usage rate. At his highest playoff salary, Embiid is second overall with a 53.7 fantasy projection against a New York Knicks' defense allowing 37.3 points in the paint in their last three games.

Myles Turner ($7,900): The Pacers' defensive enforcer has provided sneaky production when it has mattered the most, recording 1.17 FanDuel points per minute in the playoffs.

