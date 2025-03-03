FanDuel College Basketball Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Kansas at Houston Today 3/3/25

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. Ahead primetime Big 12 showdown on Monday night, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the Kansas vs. Houston college basketball game happening March 3rd, 2025.

No. 4 Houston Cougars host the unranked Kansas Jayhawks tonight in a battle between the Big 12's new and old powers.

Houston locked up the Big 12 regular season title over the weekend, and they're 17-1 in conference play leading into Monday. Kansas, meanwhile, is clinging to 6th in the conference entering the final week of the regular season.

The Cougars won the first head-to-head meeting between these two sides, 92-86 in double overtime in January.

As of Monday morning, Houston is favored by 9.5 points, while the total is set at 132.5.

Full Kansas-Houston odds can be found below, while all college basketball odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the Kansas vs. Houston college basketball game taking place on March 3rd, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Boost Builder Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 1:00 AM ET on March 4th, 2025.

