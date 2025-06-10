FanDuel Casino Presents: The Huff N’ Even More Puff Slot Game

When it comes to fairy tales, we all have our favorite. Stories that stick with us from when we were kids. Now, fairy tales don't only have to be for children! Hop into the Huff N' Even More Puff casino slot game presented by FanDuel Casino. Bringing the childlike fun back to the gaming world, Huff N' Even More Puff by Light & Wonder expands on the previous Huff N More Puff games.

The Huff N' More Puff game was a highly successful FanDuel Casino exclusive based on the three little pigs story, so we're back with even more bonuses and features for FanDuel players.

Players have been quick to share their excitement over the first Huff N' More Puff game, so we brought our three little pigs and the big bad wolf back to your screen with some new twists and some even bigger winnings.

The Huff N' Even More Puff video slot is a FanDuel Casino exclusive, meaning players here will be the first to access this amazing game before anyone else! Play today and cash in those big, bad bonuses first!

The Huff N’ More Puff Sequel You've Been Waiting For

If you're already familiar with the Huff N' More Puff slot, then you’ll easily recognize the Huff N' Even More Puff video slot game. But that doesn't mean we didn't sneak in a few extra bonuses and surprises! Just like the wily big bag wolf, the Huff N' Even More Puff slot brings a huge thrill for slot enthusiasts.

Huff N' Even More Puff runs on a 3x5 payline with easy, minimal bets as small as 0.2 with a maximum bet of 100. Fans of slot games will love the access for high rollers and small rollers alike.

Huff N' Even More Puff is stacked with bonuses, but the major difference compared to the previous game is that this one does not have a bonus buy feature. Free games and spins make a return when players land 6 hard hats on the reels. In this game, the hard hats build the three little pigs' houses, and the better the house, the higher the payout!

Puff, Huff N’ Win Some Bonuses

In this version of the game, we came prepared so players can puff, huff, and score some bigger winnings! Two of the biggest additions are the revamped super wheel feature and the ultra-lucrative super jackpots.

Super Wheel Bonuses

Buzzsaw Feature: Buzzsaws move left to right across the screen, cutting rows to add wins

Buzzsaws move left to right across the screen, cutting rows to add wins Mega Hat Feature: Starts with a separate wheel spin that drops an oversized hard hat, placing a straw-level frame on the reels before the bonus begins.

Starts with a separate wheel spin that drops an oversized hard hat, placing a straw-level frame on the reels before the bonus begins. Mansions Feature: Buzzsaws move left to right across the screen, adding straw frames to every reel they cross. Adding an eventual super 6th row for bonus wins.

Buzzsaws move left to right across the screen, adding straw frames to every reel they cross. Adding an eventual super 6th row for bonus wins. All New Buzzsaw Upgrade: Triggered by Golden Buzzsaws, players can land the all-new buzzsaw upgrade. This upgrades the wheel and affects bonuses to add better prizes.

Jackpots

Light and Wonder love their jackpots, and this game is no different! The Huff N' Even More Puff slot adds the fun with a jackpot bonus. Jackpots in Huff N' Even More Puff are on a static scale based on a player's betting amount.

The super jackpot win from an upgraded wheel can land players a win worth x7500 their wager.

This Slow Will Blow the House Down

Light & Wonder brings the excitement with Huff N' Even More Puff, available exclusively at FanDuel Casino. If you’re a fan of the series, this is the only place you’ll find it!

Thousands of FanDuel Casino players are already jumping in, so join the fun and take Huff N' Even More Puff for a spin today!

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).