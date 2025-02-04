FanDuel Casino Presents: Huff N’ More Puff

When it comes to fairy tales, only a few stand out, and the quintessential Three Little Pigs is among the most popular. Turn the little pig's problem into your gain with the FanDuel Casino exclusive Huff N’ More Puff online slot game by Light & Wonder. The HUFF N’ PUFFTM series of games is immensely popular on casino floors, which is a testament to the popularity of the Three Little Pigs story.

Why play Huff N’ More Puff at FanDuel Casino? Because we got more offers and bonuses than anyone else. We’re the first to market this exclusive slot with premium content, meaning that players in MI, PA, NJ, WV, CT, and ON can get in on the action first.

Launching February 4th, 2025, Huff N’ More Puff drops with bonus spins and bonus buys.

Don’t Be Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf

He might be the antagonist in the classic children’s tale, but when you’re at the slot, you need to work together with old Wolfy to reveal the biggest prizes. He’ll huff, and he’ll puff, and he’ll blow down those little houses to reveal bigger and better bonuses. The more durable the house—the bigger the pot!

The Huff N’ Puff series of slots is hugely popular, so why not get in on the action from the comfort of your own home at FanDuel Casino? The game can be played for as slow as 0.20 or as high as 100 making it an ideal choice for both people looking to try their luck or the high rollers looking to be the big bad high winner.

Jackpots are activated in the Huff N’ More Puff, and they scale according to bet, so if you’re looking to be the new big bad wolf, don’t be afraid to try your luck.

Free Spins and Buzzsaws

When you’re up with the wolf, you must be prepared to demolish some of those houses. Land 6 hard hat symbols on the reels, and you and the wolf can get to work. Doing so will grant you free spins while the houses get built, the better the houses are, the better prizes you can land during the free spins round. This includes both multiplies and jackpots.

Landing on the buzzsaw feature allows players to cut the reels across the rows meaning more winning opportunities.

If you land multiple buzz saws, you’re on your way to the mansion feature, which turns the piggies' little shacks into brick houses. Be on the lookout for large hat symbols that can set the reels on the frames holding them in place.

Huff and Puff and be Blown Away by This Slot

Light & Wonder delivers with the Huff N’ More Puff online slot game exclusively for the players at FanDuel Casino.So if you’re a fan of this series, you won’t be able to play anywhere but here! FanDuel Casino is proud to offer Huff N’ More Puff exclusively to FanDuel Casino players.

Join tons of other FanDuel Casino players on the virtual casino floor and give Huff N’ More Puff a spin at FanDuel Casino today!

