FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for MLB SGP Bets on 9/24/24

We've hit the home stretch of the 2024 MLB season, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the regular season action at FanDuel.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any MLB game happening September 24th!

Tuesday features a full 15-game slate, headlined by a National League West bout between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers hold a 3-game lead in the division ahead of tonight's series-opener, but the Padres hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series. First pitch is scheduled for 10:11pm ET.

As of Tuesday morning, Los Angeles is a -120 moneyline favorite and the total is set at 8.5 runs. Full Padres-Dodgers odds can be found below.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg SGP wager for any MLB game taking place on September 24th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +400 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 9/24/24

Here are the MLB games being played on September 24th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+125) +154 -184 6.5 Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-138) -138 +118 8 Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 (-156) -132 +112 8 Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+128) +138 -164 7.5 Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-120) -166 +140 7.5 Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees -1.5 (+128) +136 -162 8.5 Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+168) +108 -126 8 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on September 25th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.