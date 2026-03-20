Fair Grounds Picks: Louisiana Derby Day, 3/21/2026

Key Takeaways:

Louisiana Derby Day at Fair Grounds delivers a deep, 14-race program stacked with stakes, where full fields and competitive races create strong betting opportunities throughout the card.

Turf sprints like the Costa Rising are ripe for upsets, with pace, positioning, and clean trips often proving more decisive than short-priced favorites from difficult draws.

In the Muniz Memorial, proven class and race shape take center stage, giving horses like Montador and Lagynos a chance to work out ideal stalking trips.

The Fair Grounds Oaks leans on pace dynamics, where added early speed could set things up for a filly who sits closer and finishes more efficiently this time around.

Across the card, success on any Fair Grounds picks hinges on trip and timing, with small form improvements and the right setup often separating winners from the rest.

The spur of the Kentucky Derby trail at Fair Grounds Race Course reaches its exciting conclusion on Saturday, March 21. The feature race on the 14-race card, the Louisiana Derby (G2), is a $1 million feature that virtually guarantees its top two finishers a ticket to the Kentucky Derby. But, that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The day is full of big fields and stakes action. The Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) is a perennially live prep for the Kentucky Oaks. Older handicap horses clash in the New Orleans Handicap (G2), and older stars line up on the turf course for the Muniz Memorial Classic (G2). Older turf fillies and mares shine in the Tom Benson Memorial Stakes, and Louisiana-breds have their day in the Costa Rising for older turf horses and the Crescent City Oaks for sophomores.

This is the flagship card of the Fair Grounds horse racing meet, so make sure to watch all day on FanDuel TV, where you can also get up-to-the-minute news about contenders at Fair Grounds and all over the country. You can get past performances and bet on every race online through FanDuel from anywhere with an internet connection!

Don’t forget to check the scratches and changes before you place your bets. The weather is expected to be warm and clear on Saturday, but scratches can happen for any reason, and they can affect the pace and class balances in the race. An informed bettor is a successful bettor, after all!





Fair Grounds Picks

These are the best bets in undercard stakes on the Louisiana Derby card at Fair Grounds Race Course:

Race 8: Costa Rising Stakes, 5 ½ furlongs on the turf - Monsieur Candy and Strong Promise

FanDuel odds: 9-2 and 6-1

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This Louisiana-bred sprint stakes drew an overflow field, 12 plus an also-eligible, making it one of the most exciting betting races of the day. Rail-drawn Nine Part hasn’t done much wrong, with only a narrow defeat in six career starts, but the fence in such a big field could be a recipe for chaos, and there are several others in this field who have upset claims at a better price.

Monsieur Candy (9-2) has tables to turn on Nine Part, who won by 2 ½ lengths over him in a state-bred allowance back in February. But, Monsieur Candy was acting out in the post-parade, suggesting he ran at least part of his race before the actual race. If he can save his energy until post time, he could have enough to see out the final furlong. He has both tactical speed and an ability to battle on the lead, talents that serve well in a turf sprint. And, he’s making his second start since being claimed to the barn of Larry Rivelli. Anyone who followed racing at Arlington Park during its final years knows what a potent combination Rivelli and jockey Jareth Loveberry can be, and if it all clicks, then Monsieur Candy can go one better than his runner-up finish in this race last year.

Strong Promise (6-1) comes off a victory in a Louisiana-bred sprint at Delta Downs on the dirt, but he has some turf form at Evangeline as well. He is 2-for-3 in turf sprints, and has enough speed when necessary to sit close to the pace, or rally from a couple of lengths off. He has a couple of questions to answer – he has never raced on the lawn at Fair Grounds, and his only turf dash tries have come in five-furlong sprint races, not five and a half. But, he has tactical speed, and inside posts do well in general in turf sprints at Fair Grounds, meaning he has plenty of upside at a square middle price.

Race 10: Muniz Memorial Classic (G2), 1 ⅛ miles on the turf - Montador and Lagynos

FanDuel odds: 7-2 and 2-1

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Montador (7-2) was second to Lagynos as the favorite in the Fair Grounds Stakes last out, his first start since a brief freshening. He has every right to be sharper this time around for trainer Mike Stidham, who tends to hit back hard with his beaten favorites. The Fair Grounds was also his first try against stakes-quality older horses. He got that experience underneath his girth, and now he can move forward. He keeps Tyler Gaffalione in the irons, a high-percentage rider who can take advantage of his tactical versatility. The 1 ⅛-mile distance suits him well both in terms of his pedigree and his on-track performance, and especially if he can sit just a touch closer to the pace than he did last out, he will be well suited to turn the tables.

Lagynos (2-1) would make sense as the betting favorite here. He should be able to work a nice stalking trip just off of Idratherbeblessed, much like the trip that gave him full command late in the Fair Grounds Stakes (G3) last out. However, with Program Trading, a Chad Brown horse with back class drawn on the outside? There’s likely to be betting value on Lagynos. This Steve Asmussen trainee is as consistent as it gets – the only time he has missed the board since October of 2024 was a Grade 1 race at a mile, and this 1 ⅛-mile trip is a lot more his style. Jockey Jose Ortiz has ridden him in four of his last five races with good results, and he should be able to take advantage of his tactical versatility, work a trip, and get the job done.

Race 11: Fair Grounds Oaks (G2), 1 1/16 miles on the dirt - Life of Joy and Bella Ballerina

FanDuel odds: 4-1 and 7-5

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Life of Joy (4-1) got only a sluggish pace to chase, moved early, and proved second best in the Suncoast at Tampa Bay Downs last month. However, this Brad Cox trainee has room to improve second off the layoff, and now stands to get more to run at late – even though the Fair Grounds Oaks only drew a field of seven, it drew enough early speed to suggest she is going to get a lot more to run at this time. She has some tables to turn on Bella Ballerina, who beat her on the square in the Golden Rod (G2) last fall, but Life of Joy just left herself with too much to do late that time, dawdling over 15 lengths off the running before only being defeated by three lengths in the end. If she can sit a little closer to the pace than that – something she did in both of her wins, and even in the Suncoast last out – she’ll have a more reasonable amount of work to do late. If she improves second off the lay, she can spring the upset under Flavien Prat.

Bella Ballerina (7-5) hasn’t done anything wrong yet in three starts – she has three wins, including a pair at the Grade 2 level, to show for it. She was forwardly placed from start to finish in the Rachel Alexandra (G2) last out, but doesn’t need the lead, as both of her previous victories came from a few lengths off the pace. That gives her the necessary options, since several others in this field have shown early speed. She has upside to improve in her second start off a winter lay, she keeps regular rider Tyler Gaffalione, and it would be no surprise if she extends her record to four-for-four.



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