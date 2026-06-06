Every Horse in the 2026 Belmont Stakes Broken Down: Who the Sharp Money Is Landing On

The Belmont Stakes happens Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, and the morning-line favorite is Renegade, who overcame a troubled trip to run second in the Kentucky Derby. However, the chalk is rarely the smart play, and getting to know the full field for the race is the key to finding those price horses and making the best Belmont bets.

One horse in the final Triple Crown race is getting overlooked, both in the morning line and in the early betting action. We’ll tell you who that horse is, why they have a good chance to outrun their odds in the Belmont Stakes, and how you can use this to make smart and profitable bets.

Here’s what to know about the Belmont field, including which horses are taking money, which horses are long shots, and whether to consider or fade each of them.

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Where the Sharp Money Is Landing in the 2026 Belmont Stakes

In early pari-mutuel Belmont markets, the only horse taking a lot of money is Renegade; two days out from the race, he is a heavy 1-5 favorite. He should lengthen from that, but should remain a defined favorite for the race.

Though the earliest pari-mutuel money hasn’t reflected it, as he is 15-1 off a 3-1 morning line on Thursday, sportsbook markets all show Chief Wallabee between +325 and +425, suggesting he should be near or just over his morning-line odds on race day.

Markets are split on Commandment in the final leg of the Triple Crown, with the pari-mutuel market two days out not settling on him yet. However, with his position varying between the third and fifth choice in sportsbook futures markets, between +475 and +625? His odds on race day should be close to the 6-1 morning line, and he’ll be the value of the race.

The 2026 Belmont Stakes Field, Horse by Horse

This is a look at each horse in the Belmont field, along with how they fit into playing the race.

The Contenders With a Real Shot

Commandment (6-1): He kept the classiest company during his Kentucky Derby preps. There are always going to be a couple of very good horses who are hurt by the chaos of a 20-horse Derby, and Commandment is that horse. He lost momentum when bumped around in upper stretch – and he should be able to work a better trip in this smaller field. He’s the best value in the win pool, and belongs prominently in all exotic tickets as well.

Chief Wallabee (3-1): He ran a huge Kentucky Derby, finishing fourth behind three horses who got far better race shapes. This race should shape up better for him than for Golden Tempo or Renegade, and ran in those same excellent Florida preps as Commandment. The biggest knock is him being a shorter price than Commandment, but he has the talent and the running style, and he belongs on vertical and horizontal exotics both.

Renegade (2-1): He’ll be a heavy favorite because Todd Pletcher wins this race so much, and because he overcame so much trouble to finish second in the Kentucky Derby. But, he fits – especially since he won the Arkansas Derby (G2) two starts back without getting the dream pace setup he got at Churchill Downs. The win odds aren’t exciting, but he’s a good exotics play, vertical or horizontal, with some prices around him.

The Live Longshots Worth a Look

Powershift (12-1): Perhaps the most important jockey change in the Belmont Stakes was putting Luis Saez on Powershift. He’s an aggressive rider who can take advantage of Powershift’s natural speed, in a race with no one-way speed. Despite Saez’s good form in major races in recent years, he still tends to get ignored at the windows, meaning he should be a good bet in exotics, or even a double-digit long-shot win bet.

Growth Equity (12-1): He has class to prove out of the Peter Pan Stakes (G2), but the Peter Pan has been a live prep in recent starts, and unlike many of the more ballyhooed contenders in this race, he has some ability to be forward. He needs a serious step forward to get all the way there, but an exacta or trifecta finish isn’t out of the question.

Ottinho (20-1): The longest shot of three from the Chad Brown barn, he is interesting because of the forwardly-placed running style he showed in his maiden win. If he can tap into that again, he’ll be a factor from the outset, and as a Quality Road half to Gun Runner, time and distance have every right to move him forward. As a huge long shot to spice up exactas and trifectas, he appeals.

The Horses to Leave Off Your Ticket

Golden Tempo (9-2): The Kentucky Derby-winning horse has class and stamina, but the winner’s tax from casual bettors makes him a play-against in such a well-matched Belmont. The fact remains that he got a dream pace setup in the Kentucky Derby, but when the pace is slow in front of him, he doesn’t get all the way there. That’s the scenario in the Belmont, so dismiss him as an underlay and focus on horses who will benefit from the better pace flow.

Emerging Market (6-1): He’ll be overbet because of trainer Chad Brown and jockey Flavien Prat, but the fact remains that he lacks experience compared to most of his Belmont Stakes foes. He still has a bright future ahead of him, but this still seems like too much, too soon.

Vitruvian Man (30-1): In short, he’s outmatched. He’s the least proven closer in a race full of closers, and his races so far are too slow to shape as a contender in this spot. He’ll be the longest shot on the board for a reason, and it’s hard to imagine him being a factor.

How to Build Your Belmont Stakes Betting Card

Win bet: Commandment is the best win bet in the Belmont Stakes. He’ll be ignored on the board compared to his actual level of talent because he finished behind a few of these in the Kentucky Derby, leading to strong betting value.

Exactas and Trifectas:. In a field of nine, having a key is good, especially one who will be as good a price as Commandment. Use him as a key alongside Chief Wallabee, Renegade, and some live long shots. For an exacta, consider Powershift and possibly Growth Equity. For a trifecta, especially for that bottom rung, Ottinho makes sense to bring into the picture as well.

Reading Sharp Money and Line Movement at the Belmont

In this year’s Triple Crown series and all year long, here are things to consider when looking at the races and reading the board to understand the action.

Compare the odds on the tote board to the morning-line odds. If there’s a horse at a significantly longer or shorter price than the morning line, think about that horse’s form and decide whether there’s something about the horse’s form, the day’s conditions, or the track bias that could explain the movement.

Try making your own morning line. Then, compare that to the odds on the tote board. This will give you a numerical idea of how your opinions on the horses differ from the board – and help you find value where your fair odds are significantly shorter than the public’s odds.

Watch how the money moves late, and make a note of how horse performance compares to those late odds swings. If those late odds swings correlate with a horse performing well, that means the action is probably sharp, and you could use it to help make successful last-minute changes to your bets. If it isn’t as accurate, you can use it to shift your bets away from those horses and enjoy the value that comes from that late action shifting away from the horses you think have a better chance to run well.

What to Watch Before You Place Your Bets

When considering which horses to bet in the Belmont Stakes and races all year long, these are some factors to consider:

Post position: What post positions are tending to run well over the course and distance – outside, middle, or inside posts? Also, look at the horses in the race and see how they handle particular post positions. If they frequently run better or worse than usual from a certain post, that affects the fair odds you should be willing to take.

What post positions are tending to run well over the course and distance – outside, middle, or inside posts? Also, look at the horses in the race and see how they handle particular post positions. If they frequently run better or worse than usual from a certain post, that affects the fair odds you should be willing to take. Weather: If track conditions are expected to come up wet, see which horses in the field can handle wet dirt or soft turf well, or are bred well for it. If they’ve never tried it, how did their dam, sire, or siblings take to it? Since some handicappers don’t adjust for that, knowing that information can give you an edge.

If track conditions are expected to come up wet, see which horses in the field can handle wet dirt or soft turf well, or are bred well for it. If they’ve never tried it, how did their dam, sire, or siblings take to it? Since some handicappers don’t adjust for that, knowing that information can give you an edge. Scratches: Less experienced bettors don’t look at scratches, but smart bettors know that even one key scratch can change the pace scenario or class balance of a race enough to change horses’ odds of winning. Look at the scratches, and adjust your pace map and opinions accordingly.

Less experienced bettors don’t look at scratches, but smart bettors know that even one key scratch can change the pace scenario or class balance of a race enough to change horses’ odds of winning. Look at the scratches, and adjust your pace map and opinions accordingly. Sharp money: How has sharp money been doing on that card, or at that track over recent weeks or months? Has it been generally right, or has it led to overlays on horses they aren’t betting? If you see a swing on the board, make a decision about how that will affect your play.

These factors may not always change your opinions, but they’re worth asking. It’s a delicate balance that you should ask yourself every time you handicap – is the horse you thought was the best or classiest coming in good enough to overcome these shifts? Or, does that shift the value onto another horse in the field?

Looking for our Belmont Stakes picks and predictions for 2026?

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

Which Belmont Stakes longshots have the best chance to win?

In general, horses with the stamina to handle the distance of the race are well set, as are horses with good tactical speed. Specifically for 2026, Powershift and Growth Equity are the most live long shots because they are expected to be forward in the pack.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.