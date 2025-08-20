2025 Eastern Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A peek at the Eastern Michigan Eagles' upcoming 2025 schedule shows an intriguing matchup against Ohio on Oct. 25. Below, you can see the rest of the Eagles' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Eastern Michigan 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Texas State Aug. 30 - Bobcats (-13.5) 57.5 2 LIU Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Kentucky Sept. 13 - - - 4 Louisiana Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Central Michigan Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Buffalo Oct. 4 - - - 7 Northern Illinois Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Eastern Michigan 2025 Schedule Insights

Eastern Michigan will face the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (77).

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (70), the Eagles have the 56th-ranked schedule in college football.

Eastern Michigan will face the 68th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season (52).

The Eagles' schedule in 2025 features eight returning teams who played in a bowl game.

In 2025, Eastern Michigan's schedule will feature eight games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Eastern Michigan Betting Insights (2024)

Eastern Michigan covered seven times in 12 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Eagles games.

Eastern Michigan was the moneyline favorite five total times last season. They finished 3-2 in those games.

