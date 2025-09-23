East Carolina vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Thursday includes the East Carolina Pirates playing the Army Black Knights.

East Carolina vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-196) | Army: (+162)

East Carolina: (-196) | Army: (+162) Spread: East Carolina: -5.5 (-105) | Army: +5.5 (-115)

East Carolina: -5.5 (-105) | Army: +5.5 (-115) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

East Carolina vs Army Betting Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 3-1-0 this year.

East Carolina is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of four East Carolina games have gone over the point total this season.

Army has posted one win against the spread this year.

Army is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Army games (of three) have hit the over this year.

East Carolina vs Army Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.4%)

East Carolina vs Army Point Spread

Army is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (-115 odds), and East Carolina, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

East Carolina vs Army Over/Under

A total of 52.5 points has been set for the East Carolina-Army matchup on Sept. 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

East Carolina vs Army Moneyline

Army is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while East Carolina is a -196 favorite.

East Carolina vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 31.0 53 15.3 37 56.3 4 Army 29.7 95 32.0 82 48.5 3

East Carolina vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

