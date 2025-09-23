East Carolina vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
NCAA football action on Thursday includes the East Carolina Pirates playing the Army Black Knights.
East Carolina vs Army Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: East Carolina: (-196) | Army: (+162)
- Spread: East Carolina: -5.5 (-105) | Army: +5.5 (-115)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
East Carolina vs Army Betting Trends
- Against the spread, East Carolina is 3-1-0 this year.
- East Carolina is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- One of four East Carolina games have gone over the point total this season.
- Army has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Army is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Two Army games (of three) have hit the over this year.
East Carolina vs Army Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (55.4%)
East Carolina vs Army Point Spread
Army is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (-115 odds), and East Carolina, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
East Carolina vs Army Over/Under
A total of 52.5 points has been set for the East Carolina-Army matchup on Sept. 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
East Carolina vs Army Moneyline
Army is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while East Carolina is a -196 favorite.
East Carolina vs. Army Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|East Carolina
|31.0
|53
|15.3
|37
|56.3
|4
|Army
|29.7
|95
|32.0
|82
|48.5
|3
East Carolina vs. Army Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, September 25, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
