Big Brother 2025 Betting Odds Before Season 27 Finale

The Big Brother Season 27 finale is happening this weekend, Sunday, September 28th on CBS.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out the current favorites as of September 22nd.

For the latest Big Brother betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada.

Big Brother Season 27 Finale Betting Odds

Odds subject to change.

Big Brother Season 27 Winner Odds Morgan Pope -320 Keanu Soto +195 Ava Pearl +750 Vince Panaro +1100 Ashley Hollis +1600

Morgan Pope is currently the favorite (-320) to win Big Brother Season 27, followed by Keanu Soto (+195), and Ava Pearl (+750).

Where Can I Bet On Big Brother?

Betting on the 2025 Big Bother outcome is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.