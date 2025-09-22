FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    Big Brother 2025 Betting Odds Before Season 27 Finale

    Gabby Robles

    Big Brother 2025 Betting Odds Before Season 27 Finale

    The Big Brother Season 27 finale is happening this weekend, Sunday, September 28th on CBS.

    Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out the current favorites as of September 22nd.

    For the latest Big Brother betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada.

    Big Brother Season 27 Finale Betting Odds

    Odds subject to change.

    Big Brother Season 27 Winner
    Odds
    Morgan Pope-320
    Keanu Soto+195
    Ava Pearl+750
    Vince Panaro+1100
    Ashley Hollis+1600

    Morgan Pope is currently the favorite (-320) to win Big Brother Season 27, followed by Keanu Soto (+195), and Ava Pearl (+750).

    Where Can I Bet On Big Brother?

    Betting on the 2025 Big Bother outcome is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

