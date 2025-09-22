3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 4

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 4

Geno Smith, Raiders

Matchup: vs. Chicago Bears

Geno Smith is atop our waiver wire quarterbacks ahead of Week 4. After posting 26.1 fantasy points along with a QB3 finish in Week 3, Smith has reached at least 18.0 fantasy points in two of three games and is totaling 16.9 fantasy points per game (14th-most).

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Smith has posted 0.00 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), but he's totaled at least 0.24 EPA/db in two of three games. The Las Vegas Raiders are heavily leaning on the pass with the fifth-highest pass-play rate. Plus, Las Vegas hasn't been shy about launching it downfield with 7.8 yards per passing attempt (seventh-highest).

Week 4 against the Chicago Bears is an excellent matchup for Smith to stay hot. Chicago has allowed the 6th-most passing yards per game, 2nd-most yards per passing attempt, 4th-highest pass success rate, and 11th-most EPA/db. This has translated to allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game against quarterbacks.

Smith has an average depth of target (aDOT) of 9.3 yards per passing attempt, and the Bears are surrendering the third-most yards per downfield target. The Raiders' downfield passing attack could feast, meaning another good fantasy day for Smith.

Las Vegas' signal-caller is widely available, rostered in only 28% of leagues, per Yahoo Sports.

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Matchup: at Arizona Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback is another name that appears on our waiver wire list. Sam Darnold began the season with only 5.4 fantasy points and -0.46 EPA/db. Since, Darnold has logged 17.8 and 16.7 fantasy points over his last two games while recording 0.31 EPA/db in the split.

Thursday Night Football features the Arizona Cardinals playing host to the Seahawks. While Arizona has given up the seventh-fewest yards per passing attempt, opponents are still posting the third-most passing yards per game.

Furthermore, the Cardinals are ceding the 13th-highest CPOE and 9th-highest pass success rate. Arizona hasn't seen a receiver like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, either. He's currently producing like one of the league's best, and the Cardinals' rookie cornerback Will Johnson (groin) was absent in Week 3.

The cornerback position is gearing up to be a weakness for Arizona on Thursday. Darnold could have another solid outing while his top target JSN feasts. Available in 19% of Yahoo leagues, Darnold is a clear streaming option for Week 4.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Matchup: vs. New York Jets

Streaming targets get a little shaky outside of Smith and Darnold. Tua Tagovailoa has posted 16.7 fantasy points per game over his last two games, helping the Miami Dolphins record 24.0 points per game in the split.

Will Miami keep lighting up the scoreboard in Week 4 against the New York Jets? The Fins' AFC East foe has ceded 31.0 points per game (fourth-most) and 7.6 yards per passing attempt (ninth-most). New York is also giving up the 12th-highest pass success rate paired with the 7th-lowest pressure rank.

After posting -0.63 EPA/db in Week 1, Tua holds 0.12 EPA/db over his last two starts. He's also enjoyed a high volume as Miami carries the second-highest pass-play rate.

The Jets are consistently finding themselves in shootouts with the pass D allowing big plays, which includes allowing the 14th-most yards allowed per downfield target. Following back-to-back games with solid fantasy production, Tagovailoa is a solid streaming option (22% Yahoo roster rate).

