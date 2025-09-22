3 Tight Ends to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 4

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2025 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost. Here are some players who could provide a lift to your tight end slot for this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 4

Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Matchup: at Texans

Chigoziem Okonkwo's final fantasy point tally (9.1) in Week 3 wasn't an earth-shattering mark, but it's nonetheless a top 10 number at the position ahead of Monday Night Football.

More importantly, it represents Chig's best fantasy performance of the season and perhaps suggests his stellar utilization is finally translating to fantasy production.

Okonkwo set season-best marks for receptions (5) and yards (66), while his 6 targets match last week's total. After tying for the team's top target share (19.4%) in Week 2, Okonkwo ranked second on the Tennessee Titans with a 17.6% share last week. He's recorded at least a 16% target share in all three games this season, with his season-long share settled at 17.8% (13th among all tight ends).

Now, it's fair to question Chig's upside with a rookie quarterback who's fed him a measly 4.0-yard aDOT, and Okonwo's yet to see a red zone target. But we can begin to trust the floor here, particularly in leagues which reward points per reception.

Week 4's road date with the Houston Texans isn't ideal, but the Texans are right around league-average in fantasy points per target allowed to tight ends -- just as they were in 2024. We just saw Brenton Strange carve them up for 6 receptions and 61 yards, and that could be in the cards for Chig in his first indoor game of the season.

There's not a ton of upside with Okonkwo in Week 4, but he's established a nice floor and makes for a safe streamer if you're in a pinch.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Matchup: vs. Titans

Dalton Schultz has been a mainstay on this tight end streamers list thanks to his low roster rate (19% on Yahoo!) and consistent utilization.

That usage continued in Week 3, with Schultz posting his highest snap rate (78%) of the season. He cleared a 16% target share for the third time in three games came despite Christian Kirk commanding 8 targets of his own in his season debut.

Among tight ends, Schultz now ranks 14th in target share (17.4%) -- plenty high enough to put him on the streaming radar in plus matchups.

Such is the case this week in a must-win against the Titans. Tennessee is bottom 10 in EPA per drop back allowed, and they're right around league average in fantasy points per target allowed to tight ends. Perhaps most importantly, the Titans have the fifth-lowest pressure rate and second lowest sack rate in football -- good news for C.J. Stroud who's passer rating jumps from 43.6 when pressured to 93.1 when kept clean.

In turn, Stroud having more time to throw could lead to more looks for Schultz. There's touchdown upside here, too, with Houston's team total set at 23.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

Matchup: at Giants

With starting tight end Will Dissly inactive in Week 3, rookie Oronde Gadsden II saw his first NFL action. He didn't disappoint, turning 7 targets into 5 receptions, 46 yards, and 7.1 fantasy points. Considering Dissly didn't practice leading up to last week's game, we could see even more of Gadsden in Week 4.

Now, the 5th round pick only played a quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers' snaps in his professional debut, but he led LA tight ends in route participation (28%). That's not ideal utilization, but Gadsden made the most of his limited opportunities.

The Syracuse product was targeted on an eye-popping 47% of his routes on Sunday, finishing with the same target share (15.2%) as Ladd McConkey and Omarion Hampton.

Again, a 15% target share isn't much to write home about. But when you're on a team that leads the league in Pass Rate Over Expectation (+14.2% PROE, per nfelo) by a healthy margin, we can work with a 15% market share. That's especially true at tight end, for Gadsden's 7 targets tied for fifth at the position in Week 3.

It's not just the sheer number of targets Gadsden saw in his debut that should have him on our fantasy radar, but rather the type of targets he earned. He saw 4 downfield targets (10+ yards downfield) and 2 red zone targets -- one of which occurred in the end zone.

Those are the kind of looks that can lead to starting-caliber performances in fantasy, so it was encouraging to see him earn downfield and red zone looks right off the bat.

Assuming Dissly is out or limited in Week 4, Gadsden is worth a look in deep leagues with a road date against the New York Giants on deck.

