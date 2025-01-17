Eagles vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 19

NFL action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Los Angeles Rams.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Eagles vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (68.4%)

Eagles vs Rams Point Spread

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Eagles are -105 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Rams Over/Under

Eagles versus Rams, on Jan. 19, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Eagles vs Rams Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Eagles vs. Rams reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-275) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+225) on the road.

Eagles vs Rams Betting Trends

Philadelphia was 11-6-0 against the spread during the season. It has an ATS record of 1-0-0 in the postseason.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater in the regular season and playoffs, the Eagles have two wins ATS (2-3).

In 17 Eagles games in the regular season, seven hit the over. Meanwhile, they have topped the point total in zero of one game in the postseason.

Against the spread, the Rams were 9-8-0 during the regular season and are 1-0-0 in the playoffs.

Los Angeles is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater in the regular season and playoffs.

The Rams had eight of their 17 games go over the point total in the regular season, and zero of one in the playoffs.

Eagles vs Rams Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-275) | LAR: (+225)

PHI: (-275) | LAR: (+225) Spread: PHI: -6.5 (-105) | LAR: +6.5 (-115)

PHI: -6.5 (-105) | LAR: +6.5 (-115) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!